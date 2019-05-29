20 first impressions of Sonoma County transplants

Besides a quick day trip, the first time I drove through Sonoma County was the final stretch of a 26-hour road trip from Dallas, Texas, where I’d lived the past three years. The drive through Central California seemed never-ending. I was relieved to see trees and people — something the central part of the state seems to lack.

Here’s what surprised me the most: Santa Rosa is sprawling but incredibly picturesque. Southern hospitality needs to up its game compared to Sonoma County. And peacocks have no fears of crossing the street regardless of oncoming traffic.