20 first impressions of Sonoma County transplants

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2019, 8:53AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Besides a quick day trip, the first time I drove through Sonoma County was the final stretch of a 26-hour road trip from Dallas, Texas, where I’d lived the past three years. The drive through Central California seemed never-ending. I was relieved to see trees and people — something the central part of the state seems to lack.

Here’s what surprised me the most: Santa Rosa is sprawling but incredibly picturesque. Southern hospitality needs to up its game compared to Sonoma County. And peacocks have no fears of crossing the street regardless of oncoming traffic.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine