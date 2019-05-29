El Dorado County man ID’d as victim in Petaluma motorcycle crash

An El Dorado County man described as a loving father and motorcycle enthusiast was missing more than a week when his crashed motorcycle and body were found Tuesday by Caltrans workers amid high weeds on the side of Lakeville Highway outside of Petaluma.

Workers clearing the weeds about 8:30 a.m. first spotted the motorcycle along the shoulder of northbound Lakeville near South McDowell Boulevard, across from the Harvest Christian School.

Nearby they saw a body, identified later in the day as Jason Roseveare, 40, according to Petaluma police Lt. Brian Miller.

Authorities do not know how long Roseveare was lying next to the road, but his ex-wife, Sarah Roseveare, said the family had been searching for him for 10 days.

Crash evidence indicated Roseveare had run off the road and hit a fence. It didn’t appear that any other vehicles were involved but the cause of the crash remained unclear, Miller said.

Sarah Roseveare said her ex-husband was “a wonderful father” who loved to take his family on outdoor excursions.

“Their favorite thing was dirt bike riding,” she said. “They went snowboarding every year in the winter ... water parks and rafting in the summer ... Literally everything you could possibly think of, we did together.”

Jason Roseveare attended Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs, outside of Placerville, where he threw himself into art and woodwork and distinguished himself in athletics, Sarah Roseveare said.

“He played every single sport possible in high school and has trophies in all of them,” she said. “He was a perfectionist who mastered everything he could touch.”

The two married in high school, when Sarah was 16 and Jason was 17, and remained married for 18 years, Sarah Roseveare said.

After high school, Roseveare attended several trade schools and got a job as an operating engineer with the Operating Engineers Local 3. He and Sarah moved around several times for his work, spending time in Utah and Colorado before he moved to the town of El Dorado, in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

“He had friends everywhere he went. Everybody loved him,” she said.

He is survived by his daughter, Sequoia Roseveare, 22, and sons Jaziah, 15, and Aedyn, 13, as well as a 4-year-old grandchild and his parents, Carrie and Mitchell Roseveare, all of El Dorado County.

Miller of the Petaluma Police Department asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Petaluma traffic Officer Mike Pierre at 707-781-1208.