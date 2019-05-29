Outrage after Petaluma yearbook photo shows students flashing racist gesture

Kenilworth Junior High School is asking for its yearbooks back this week after publishing a team photo of its 8th-grade basketball team with several players posing with a hand gesture linked to white supremacy.

Of the six students sitting on a bench in the portrait, three flashed an upside down “OK” hand signal above their knees, a previously innocuous sign that has gained new significance in recent years as a hate symbol representing the letters “WP” for “white power,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

After an estimated 850 yearbooks were distributed May 22, the photo was soon shared throughout the Petaluma community, causing an uproar on social media and a tense public comment period at Tuesday’s Petaluma City Schools Board of Education meeting when numerous parents and activists spoke out.

Kamala Brown, a mother, Jewish resident and former science teacher at Kenilworth, acknowledged that the gesture may not have been intended to signal white supremacy, but that shouldn’t be the takeaway.

“In this case, I believe that intent does not matter,” she said. “I feel that impact is what matters, and the impact was to perpetuate white supremacist terror.”

According to school officials, a full investigation began last Thursday once the administration became aware of the photo.

In a statement Tuesday, Principal Bennett Holley said “immediate consequences and loss of privilege have been assessed.” Details about the penalties are protected under a federal privacy law for students.

The team photos were released in January, and passed through several checkpoints before being published, Holley said in an interview Wednesday. Including the photographer, the image was viewed by the families of the players, the student yearbook staff and professional reviewers at Jostens, the school’s yearbook publisher.

“Nobody said anything,” Holley said.

The administration released a preliminary statement Sunday that was short on specifics, but said “an offensive picture had been posted in the yearbook,” and asked for students to return their yearbook on Tuesday.

Holley penned a lengthier statement Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the school’s three-step response, and a plan to cover the image with doctored stickers since most students had already gathered messages and signatures from classmates.

Students are not required to return their yearbooks, and school officials declined to divulge the cost of replacing the image.

The Kenilworth faculty convened before school began Tuesday, and held “life skills” discussions to allow students to have a voice, but also gain an understanding of the impact of what was done, Holley said.

Regardless of intent, perception means everything, he added, and he’s proud of how the campus and community have responded.

“This has been a teachable moment for the students, staff and community as a whole,” Holley said. “Conversations are happening at the dinner table that weren’t happening prior. I do think there’s a silver lining to this, and it’s about us coming together as a community.”

To some in Petaluma, the administration’s response fell short, and was simply the latest blemish for a district grappling with incidents involving racial bias or discrimination.

A 2017 survey by the Sonoma County Junior Commission on Human Rights found that 60% of area students had witnessed or heard about verbal discrimination against racial minorities. Once white respondents were taken out, the results were almost 100%.