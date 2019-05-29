Outrage after Petaluma yearbook photo shows students flashing racist gesture

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 29, 2019, 12:57PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Kenilworth Junior High School is asking for its yearbooks back this week after publishing a team photo of its 8th-grade basketball team with several players posing with a hand gesture linked to white supremacy.

Of the six students sitting on a bench in the portrait, three flashed an upside down “OK” hand signal above their knees, a previously innocuous sign that has gained new significance in recent years as a hate symbol representing the letters “WP” for “white power,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

After an estimated 850 yearbooks were distributed May 22, the photo was soon shared throughout the Petaluma community, causing an uproar on social media and a tense public comment period at Tuesday’s Petaluma City Schools Board of Education meeting when numerous parents and activists spoke out.

Kamala Brown, a mother, Jewish resident and former science teacher at Kenilworth, acknowledged that the gesture may not have been intended to signal white supremacy, but that shouldn’t be the takeaway.

“In this case, I believe that intent does not matter,” she said. “I feel that impact is what matters, and the impact was to perpetuate white supremacist terror.”

According to school officials, a full investigation began last Thursday once the administration became aware of the photo.

In a statement Tuesday, Principal Bennett Holley said “immediate consequences and loss of privilege have been assessed.” Details about the penalties are protected under a federal privacy law for students.

The team photos were released in January, and passed through several checkpoints before being published, Holley said in an interview Wednesday. Including the photographer, the image was viewed by the families of the players, the student yearbook staff and professional reviewers at Jostens, the school’s yearbook publisher.

“Nobody said anything,” Holley said.

The administration released a preliminary statement Sunday that was short on specifics, but said “an offensive picture had been posted in the yearbook,” and asked for students to return their yearbook on Tuesday.

Holley penned a lengthier statement Tuesday afternoon, highlighting the school’s three-step response, and a plan to cover the image with doctored stickers since most students had already gathered messages and signatures from classmates.

Students are not required to return their yearbooks, and school officials declined to divulge the cost of replacing the image.

The Kenilworth faculty convened before school began Tuesday, and held “life skills” discussions to allow students to have a voice, but also gain an understanding of the impact of what was done, Holley said.

Regardless of intent, perception means everything, he added, and he’s proud of how the campus and community have responded.

“This has been a teachable moment for the students, staff and community as a whole,” Holley said. “Conversations are happening at the dinner table that weren’t happening prior. I do think there’s a silver lining to this, and it’s about us coming together as a community.”

To some in Petaluma, the administration’s response fell short, and was simply the latest blemish for a district grappling with incidents involving racial bias or discrimination.

A 2017 survey by the Sonoma County Junior Commission on Human Rights found that 60% of area students had witnessed or heard about verbal discrimination against racial minorities. Once white respondents were taken out, the results were almost 100%.

The themes from the write-in portion also spotlighted concerns over the inconsistent disciplinary actions taken by administrators, and the inability to adequately address incidents involving race.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Petaluma activist and parent Amber Szoboszlai voiced outrage at officials she believed were slow to act, and did little to acknowledge students or families that had been offended.

“This sends a mixed message to those affected by it, and signals an administration not equipped to address the problem,” she said. “Why didn’t this get caught earlier? How many staff knew what this means or how to talk about it? It’s time to hire people that do.”

Former Kenilworth counselor and school board trustee Joanna Paun, who in November became the first black elected official in Petaluma history, has two daughters at Kenilworth, and said her family was hurt by the image.

“We’re having to explain that (gesture),” Paun said. “As a black parent, you have to sit down and have those conversations with your children — it’s the responsible thing to do. But I would have liked to have this conversation with my first-grader a little later than I had to.”

Despite a string of excellent performance reviews, Paun was dismissed from Kenilworth after her second year, getting “non-reelected” to a third while on probationary status. Her ouster led to a public backlash when she was told she wasn’t “a good fit,” fueling rampant speculation as to what those words implied.

Now the counseling director at St. Vincent de Paul High School, Paun believes this incident underscores a broader need for unconscious bias training that she and other newly-elected trustees called for on the campaign trail last year.

PCS superintendent Gary Callahan agrees.

“This is not acceptable,” he said. “Moving forward, we’re going to put together a professional development plan that involves staff, students, parents. We also want our other sister districts to be involved because most of our kids at Kenilworth come from Old Adobe and Waugh. This is a Petaluma issue, but we want to take the lead on it.”

According to the ADL, the OK gesture began as a spoof campaign by members of the website 4chan to lure the mass media and liberal activists into reacting to photos of it. The objective was to bait people into a public condemnation that would equate a seemingly harmless gesture to a common image for white supremacists.

The trolling tactic was so successful, the ADL noted, that actual white supremacists began using it, providing credibility to the gesture. The gunman who perpetrated the deadly terrorist attacks at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in March flashed the OK symbol at a recent court appearance.

A similar incident in Chicago recently made national headlines when administrators at the Oak Park and River Forest High School announced they had to spend nearly $54,000 to replaced 1,750 yearbooks after staff found 18 photos of students making the upside down OK sign.

PCS officials said they’re going to conduct a deeper investigation to identify any related behavior at Kenilworth over the past 16 to 18 months, and will turn to their community partners to get a better idea of what sort of white supremacy messages are being circulated by today’s youth.

“Here’s our bottom line — we’re talking about a formal team photo,” said assistant superintendent Dave Rose. “Intent, we’re never going to know, but it’s not allowed, and there’s no hand signs that are appropriate (in a team photo).”

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine