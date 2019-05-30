Downtown Petaluma project to add shops, 178 housing units

One of the marquee sites targeted for development in the downtown Petaluma area will soon be home to apartments and retail, a long-desired goal for sustainability advocates looking to build high-density housing next to the city’s transit stations.

The Petaluma Planning Commission cast a 6-0 vote Tuesday night to approve Haystack Pacifica, a mixed-use development that will provide 178 housing units and approximately 24,855 square feet of ground floor commercial space on a 4.1-acre parcel bounded by Weller, East Washington, Copeland and East D streets. Commissioner Heidi Bauer was absent, but submitted written comments ahead of the meeting.

Once constructed, the four-story project will undeniably transform the eastern entrance to the downtown district, and local officials hope it can set a planning precedent that can be modeled citywide.

However, San Diego-based developer Pacifica Companies will still have to get one last blessing from the planning commission. In a rare move, to ensure the coveted project can still move forward, the body approved Haystack with a condition that a handful of architectural elements get adjusted, but will only need a speedier consent vote at a future date.

Jonathan Ennis, president of BDE Architecture, was amendable to the city’s requests, allowing the commission to move forward on a procedural tactic that will allow one final review of the design issues that were raised this week.

“We have such a great opportunity to make an awesome project, not just a good enough project,” said Commissioner Diana Gomez. “I think with minor tweaks and designs, this could be an awesome project for this town. This is a cornerstone project for downtown, it really is.”

The development will be split by a newly-constructed transverse street that will link Copeland and Weller streets and separate the property into two blocks.

The housing will be placed above the retail spaces, grouped together in 25 three- and four-story buildings that wrap around the perimeter. The internal space of each block of the property will house a two-story parking structure that sits below a residential courtyard on the third floor.

According to the site plans, 197 parking spaces will be built in the two garages, and an additional 57 are slated for the street perimeter of the buildings – a total of 254. The on-street spots will have two-hour limits, and 17 all-day garage spaces will be leased to Haystack’s retail tenants.

Those figures exceed the city’s requirements for parking. At least nine electric vehicle charging stations will be built, each utilizing a system that will cycle as many as 10 cars per day at each station, providing EV access to nearly half the cars on the property.

In addition to the two courtyards, two open space areas will be constructed on each side of the transverse street, and three public pocket parks are designed for the boundary with E. D Street, the bend on Weller facing Cavanaugh Landing and the turning basin, and Copeland near the intersection with E. Washington Street.

Bicycle advocates also commended the construction of a Class IV bike line on E. D Street, a road that has been unfriendly to cyclists navigating its narrow edges. The new bike path would have both a physical buffer and separate, designated lane.

Under the city’s inclusionary housing policy, Pacifica Companies will be pricing 15 percent of the units at a low and very-low rate.