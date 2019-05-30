Guide to LGBTQ Pride fun in Santa Rosa

On the first of June, downtown Santa Rosa will come alive with pride and inclusivity.

People of all ages will weave alongside Fourth Street and Mendocino Avenue, watching a procession of colorful floats, esteemed guests and elaborately dressed community members march in the name of love.

The vibrant and lively parade will lead to Old Courthouse Square, where folks will be greeted by a spirited spectacle of music, crafts, food, and most of all, open arms.

Inspired by a rich history of community activism for gay rights and liberation, the 32nd annual Sonoma County LGBTQ Pride Celebration will highlight diversity, queer culture and its overarching theme for 2019: the year of love.

The “Stonewall to Sonoma” parade, an homage to the 1969 Stonewall riots, will feature such honored guests as Miss Sonoma County Rhiannon Jones, Supreme Court marriage equality plaintiff Jim Obergefell, advocate for LGBTQ seniors Gary “Buzz” Hermes and more. At the “Love in the Square” festival, attendees will be treated to performances by singer Janice Robinson, sister duo act REYNA, vocalist-instrumentalist Spencer Ludwig, drag performer Tatianna (Joey Santolini) and aspiring local artists.

People of all ages are welcome to the free pride parade and festival, where more than 80 vendors and exhibitors will offer tasty festival food, drinks, handmade art, resources and support. The festivities begin June 1, with the parade stepping off at 11 a.m. and the festival following immediately after at noon.

The parade and festival lie at the heart of the annual pride celebration, which spans three days of exciting events to promote and support Sonoma County’s vast LGBTQ community.

Check out the list of events below for more pride-filled fun:

Fireside chat with Jim Obergefell

What: Obergefell, plaintiff in the Obergefell vs. Hodges marriage equality Supreme Court case, will join community partners Equality Vines and Out in the Vineyard for a conversation around LGBTQ equality and the current political landscape. The $25 fireside chat (for people 21 or older) will include wines and bites.

When: Friday, May 31, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Astro Motel, 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Neon Love: Pride weekend kickoff party

What: At this hip nightclub, guests can mingle at the bars and lounge areas, dance to DJs and live artists, and admire performances by go-go and pole dancers to kick off the weekend’s pride festivities. The event is for people 21 or over and tickets are $10, or $300 for a VIP table complete with bottle service. All proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride.

When: Friday, May 31, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: Casa Del Mar, 3660 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa

LGBT Sonoma County history timeline

What: Six curated panels will trace LGBTQ history in Sonoma County, including the start of the local trans movement, Santa Rosa’s first pride parade, a 50th anniversary panel of the Stonewall Uprising and more.

When: Saturday, June 1, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Old Courthouse Square and Fourth Street, Santa Rosa

Love Shack: Official pride after-party

What: Hosted by LGBTQ social networking group Santa Rosa Gaydar, this festival after-party will feature beats by DJ Jimmy Hits to dance along to and a lively drag show highlighting local performers. This 21-and-over event is $10, with a fun surprise gift for the first 50 people at the door.

When: Saturday, June 1, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: La Rosa Tequileria, 500 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

Peace, Love & Wine

What: Presented by GED Magazine, guests will be treated to local wines and delectable bites to start your pride Sunday off right. The event is $30 and for people 21 and over.

When: Sunday, June 2, noon to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Astro Motel, 323 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Pride in the Park

What: Several inclusive community partners will host a day of fun in the park featuring family-friendly games, entertainment, guest speakers and popular food trucks to supply your picnic needs. The event is free and open to all ages.

When: Sunday, June 2, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Bark in the Park: Canine and feline pets with pride

What: Bring your furry friends to the park for an afternoon full of activities and contests. Community partners include Green Dog Rescue Project, Dogma Animal Rescue and the Humane Society of Sonoma County, who will share their work rescuing animals and put pets up for adoption. The event is free and open to all ages.

When: Sunday, June 2, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Juilliard Park, 227 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

_____

Other Pride events in June

Pride is Love at the Lagunitas Taproom

What: Get ready to boogie and show your pride at this renowned beer sanctuary, with live music from an Oingo Boingo ‘80s cover band, drag and variety performances by North Bay Cabaret, and a silent auction featuring works from local artists. Glam costumes are encouraged at this 21-and-over event. Tickets are $20 and net proceeds benefit Sonoma County Pride.

When: Saturday, June 8, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Lagunitas Brewing Company Taproom, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Don’t Blink – It’s Love: A short film program

What: Presented by OUTwatch, Wine County’s LGBTQ film festival, a series of touching short films will show varying perspectives on queer life in this final official Sonoma County Pride event of 2019. General admission is $10 to watch these seven thought-provoking short films and documentaries.

When: Sunday, June 9, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: Third Street Cinema, 620 Third St., Santa Rosa

Pride Passports are available online for $175 and provide access to all events, including VIP lounges and entertainer meet and greets, along with Pride swag, such as T-shirts, stickers, heart pins and sparkling wine.

For more information on this year’s local LGBT pride events, visit Sonoma County Pride at sonomacountypride.org.

For readers in Mendocino County, the Mendocino Pride Alliance will be hosting the annual MendoPride celebration for the county’s LGBTQ community at Alex-Thomas Plaza in downtown Ukiah on May 11. The march and festival will include live entertainment, kid activities, thousands of balloons, and food and art vendors. An 18-and-over after-party and drag show will be held at the Ukiah Brewing Company at 10 p.m. for $10. For more information, visit the Mendocino Pride Alliance’s Facebook event page.

