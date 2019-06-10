Old Adobe offers free kids meals

The Old Adobe School District is once again providing free meals for children during the summer.

Meals will be served at La Tercera Elementary School, 1600 Albion Way, from through July 19. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. and snacks provided from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Any child up to 18 years of age can eat free. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Old Adobe Union School District to provide free meals to children when schools are closed for the summer.

For more information, visit oldadobe.org.