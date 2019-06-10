Old Adobe offers free kids meals

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 10, 2019, 4:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Old Adobe School District is once again providing free meals for children during the summer.

Meals will be served at La Tercera Elementary School, 1600 Albion Way, from through July 19. Lunch will be served from 12:30 p.m. and snacks provided from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Any child up to 18 years of age can eat free. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Old Adobe Union School District to provide free meals to children when schools are closed for the summer.

For more information, visit oldadobe.org.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine