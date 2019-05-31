Petaluma police officer named finalist for Chubbies ‘Man Model’ contract

Ryan Hepp has always been a fan of the Chubbies clothing line, but he wasn’t expecting the company to be a fan of him.

Hepp, 38, was selected as one of 20 finalists for the 2019 Chubbies “Man Model” competition, a national search to uncover 10 men that exemplify the apparel company’s culture of short-shorts, mustaches and unapologetic use of the U.S. flag.

The Petaluma area resident and Santa Rosa police sergeant is on the final stretch of the campaign, hoping to solidify his spot and potentially earn a two-year modeling contract and $300 in annual credit for the next 15 years.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Hepp said. “We’ve been on a guerrilla campaign this whole time. We don’t have followers, we’re not on social media that much. To be up against these behemoths, it just cracks me up.”

The competition began with 12,000 entries, and was first whittled down to 100 contestants. Hepp said he was “shocked” when he even made it that far.

The initial submission was a photo of Hepp and his brother on a Fourth of July trip in Bend, Oregon, holding beer cans in front of a backyard grill, both posed in American flag wrestling singlets and 1980s rock-star wigs.

“It was pure Americana,” he said with a laugh.

Hepp and his wife, Melinda, founder of Studio PR, were then given 36 hours to create a one-minute video submission and send in two additional photos.

Suddenly, the whole family, including their two children, got involved.

They created a video that promoted the “dad life,” a theme Hepp felt comfortable embracing knowing that his friends, family and peers in the police department would likely see it, he said.

In the video, which has received more than 7,700 views in one week, Hepp exaggerates everyday tasks like screwing on a lightbulb, making “fancy” peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and sings to Backstreet Boys in the car.

“I have no background in this stuff, but we were thinking what are people going to relate to that can be silly and funny and appropriate for all types of humor,” Hepp said. “We started playing on the dad life, and there’s some things all of us can relate to.”

Hepp said the experience has been fun for his entire family, and reinforced the value of taking a light-hearted approach to fatherhood.

“It’s something we strive for,” he said. “Just like a lot of dads, we’re overworked, over-stressed over life, work and young kids giving you grief. Being able to embrace the funny parts of it, the silly things that happen along the way, makes it so much more enjoyable.”

