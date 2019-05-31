Surge in fire department staffing across Sonoma County as new funding kicks in

It’s a hot market for firefighter jobs throughout Sonoma County with dozens of recent hires and more openings available as numerous agencies hustle to fill slots and bolster staffing.

Jobs are open at small and large agencies — even PG&E is hiring its own firefighting staff, which is a first for the utility company seeking at least 50 firefighters for high fire danger areas in the state, including the North Bay.

And like the housing market, if location is everything then that’s also been in firefighters’ favor.

Job postings have cropped up on the Sonoma Coast, along the Russian River, and along the Highway 101 corridor from Santa Rosa to the south county.

“Everybody seems to be hiring. It’s crazy out there,” said Rancho Adobe and Petaluma Fire Chief Leonard Thompson, who has nine positions to fill between now and early next year for Rancho Adobe. “We’re in a fight to get the best candidates.”

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said the hiring spree makes him concerned about competition. He has money to hire three firefighters — the first paid firefighters for the historically volunteer Russian River‑area fire district — but can’t do it until later this summer.

“We hope to hire about July or August but the pool is going to be pretty depleted,” Baxman said. “There are still going to be people out of the academy but we’re not going to get experience unless you pay competitive wages and benefits.”

The hiring surge is driven by new money coming from fire district tax measures approved by voters last fall for three fire agencies and by additional money allocated by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to buoy the region’s struggling firefighting agencies. The spending reflects a clearer public recognition of the need for a robust network in the aftermath of two deadly and devastating fire seasons in California.

“We are recognizing it’s time to really invest in firefighting services countywide and that we can’t keep holding things together with duct tape and bailing twine forever,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins who represents the west county. “Our firefighting network is stronger than it has been in years.”

Most of the hirings come just ahead of the 2019 fire season, expected to be another bad one due to this year’s extensive rainfall pushing brush and grass growth throughout the region.

Firefighters and chiefs are heartened by the new bodies being added to so many department staff rosters.

“It’s going to make a big, big difference,” Santa Rosa Firefighter Tim Aboudara, president of Local 1401, representing Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Fire and Rancho Adobe firefighters and captains. “There’s always a direct correlation in our effort of fire services with the staffing we have at the ready. The more people we can get on it faster, the better public safety is.”

Eighteen new slots already have been filled by the county’s newest department — the Sonoma County Fire District. Cal Fire has hired 64 seasonal firefighters this spring for Sonoma County stations, with one more round to go as fire season develops. Six permanent positions are being filled between Cloverdale and Geyserville fire districts, three for Schell-Vista, six for Gold Ridge, and Bodega Bay is getting three new firefighter-paramedics.

The county’s biggest and best-paying fire agency, the city of Santa Rosa, recently hired three firefighter‑paramedics and hopes to hire eight more in early fall if the department budget holds, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said.