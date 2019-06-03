Plans laid for Sonoma County park upgrades with new voter-approved tax

A forest of 15-foot-tall mustard plants and other towering weeds now cloaks the hillside above Petaluma Hill Road off the north end of the parking lot serving Taylor Mountain Regional Park.

But a natural, interactive play area soon to be developed there — including boulders to climb, a log balance beam and a place to dig — is expected to transform the half-acre site into a favorite destination for Sonoma County children and families by year’s end.

The first- of- its- kind playground in the regional park system is among numerous projects slated for year-one funding under Measure M, the 1/8one-eighth-cent countywide sales tax approved by voters last fall.

“We’re excited about this, because it’s been on the books,” said Scott Wilkinson, a park planner assigned to the project in southwest Santa Rosa.

Projected to cost about $300,000, “it’s not a really high dollar value,” he said, “but it’s a high value.”

Paid by consumers since April 1 of this year, the new tax is expected to be worth about $12.3 million in new revenue in the coming fiscal year — two-thirds of it, or about $8.2 million, for Sonoma County Regional Parks, and the remaining $4.1 million to be divided among the county’s nine cities and towns for park and recreation needs.

The cash infusion is expected to boost the regional park department’s 2019-20 budget by about one-third over last year — a rare and exhilarating turn of events for park supporters during a time of restrained budgets, allowing for dozens of projects and programs, large and small, officials said.

They include everything from a new online campground reservation system to replacement radios for park rangers working with 25-year-old equipment; arranging for initial public access to the 335-acre Carrington Ranch on the coast, currently owned by the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District; an overhaul of the boat launch area at Doran Beach; wildlife-friendly fencing and fuels management at numerous sites; new trails and design of an an interpretive signs intended to add depth and interest to visits at parks throughout the system.

Regional Parks Deputy Director Melanie Parker said the new money allows the county to speed some projects and to devote additional resources to habitat restoration with multiple benefits, including water quality protection and fire prevention. Previously no dedicated source of money existed for such habitat projects in regional parks, she said.

Crews were out last week cutting back weeds and preparing trails to launch once-a-month public preview days at the 1,192-acre Mark West Regional Park, the system’s newest addition. Beginning July 13, visitors will be allowed to walk existing trails in the park on the second Saturday of each month, thanks to Measure M, which will also fund initial master planning for the new park, officials said.

An exceptionally wet winter and late spring rains pushed the start date back several months.

Maxwell Farms Regional Park in the Sonoma Valley, long -overdue for updated sport fields and overall upgrades, is in line for at least $2.1 million worth of improvements — aided by $1 million from Measure M funds.

The additional tax revenue also will allow county parks to cover 31 hires in a year when county government is set to lose up to 123 positions across other agencies, though many of those posts are vacant.