Mountain lion walks up to doorstep of Cotati home

Kelly Kimberly regularly sees turkeys hobbling around in his Cotati neighborhood. But on Saturday, his home security cameras captured a more ferocious creature — a mountain lion.

The lion approached his home at around 1 a.m., most likely searching for food, Kimberly said.

“Never seen anything like that here in 20 years,” said Kimberly, 60. “I’m glad I know it’s around.”

Kimberly said he installed the cameras in his house after the death his son, Kirk, whose body was found buried in a wooded area of the Sonoma State University campus. The cameras usually capture large spiders moving around or packages delivered.

“I check the footage all the time,” he said.

Sightings of large, wild animals are not uncommon in Sonoma County, particularly near wilderness areas, though they’ve been spotted at times in residential neighborhoods.

On Friday, a Santa Rosa man spotted a bear in his driveway near Montecito and Alta Vista avenues. In April, a mountain lion was captured right outside the Macy’s department store at the Santa Rosa Plaza. The cat likely wandered into downtown from a nearby creek, wildlife officials said.