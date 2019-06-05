June heat arrives in North Bay as chance of more rain fades

Time to break out the Super Soakers: Hot, dry weather is here for another day, and no more spring rain is in sight.

Temperatures in Santa Rosa hit 91 degrees Tuesday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Duane Dykema, but other places in Sonoma County were hotter.

Healdsburg and Petaluma each hit 94, while Cloverdale topped out at 96, Dykema said. Napa County’s high at Lake Berryessa reached 97 degrees.

No records were eclipsed in Santa Rosa. The longstanding mark in the city is from 1949, when it hit a high of 98 degrees, Dykema said.

After an especially wet May, residents can put their umbrellas away, as Dykema reported no rain is expected this week and into next.

“There’s no rain expected any time in the next seven to 10 days, and that’s pretty typical for this time of year,” he said. “Once we get into June the possibility of rain falls off pretty dramatically.”

Tuesday’s heat marked the second-hottest day of the year, after Santa Rosa hit 93 degrees on April 23. Windsor, Petaluma and Healdsburg each hit 98 degrees the same day, which made it the hottest April 23 in 73 years.

Tuesday’s heat wasn’t as exceptional, Dykema said, though it did handily beat the June 4 average high of 79.

“That’s pretty significant, but we get a lot of 90-degree weather in June, so it’s not that unusual,” he said.

North Bay residents can expect similar heat Wednesday — a “carbon copy” of Tuesday, Dykema said, then temperatures will fall back to the high 70s for Thursday and Friday before climbing back up over the weekend.