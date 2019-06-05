Bear spotted in Rohnert Park

A bear was seen walking in a Rohnert Park neighborhood early Wednesday, according to Rohnert Park police.

The bear wasn’t acting aggressively and looked to be headed west, out of the city into nearby rural county areas or Cotati. It was seen in the city’s “L” section neighborhood in the area of Lorraine Court, police said in a news release.

They recommended no one approach the animal but call police at 707‑584‑2612. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife also was alerted, police said.

Bears have been showing up in public of late, including one chased off a Santa Rosa driveway by a resident last weekend and one captured on campus at the University of Davis in Davis on Tuesday. And last month a mountain lion wandered into downtown Santa Rosa and camped out front of Macys at the Santa Rosa Plaza before it was captured and relocated.