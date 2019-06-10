Police log May 28-June 4

June 10, 2019, 12:53PM

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, May 28

1:30 p.m.: Cy W. Baker, 40, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting, possession of a narcotic, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and an outside warrant.

4:01 p.m.: Robert N. Griffin, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a bench warrant.

Wednesday, May 29

10:24 a.m.: Michelle L. Guiliani, 47, of Petaluma was cited at 840 Hopper St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

7:50 p.m.: Joshua B. Mertz, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at 905 E. Washington St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Thursday, May 30

Despite several requests, police did not provide arrest logs for this day.

Friday, May 31

2:30 a.m.: Marisa R. Melton, 27, of Vacaville was arrested at 1368 N. McDowell Blvd. for receiving known stolen property and felony violation of parole.

3:01 a.m.: Aaron Richardson, 38, of Vacaville was arrested at 5153 Old Redwood Hwy. for providing false identification to specific peace officers, felony violation of parole and a felony outside warrant.

12:22 p.m.: A 15-year-old juvenile from Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Adobe Road and Casa Grande Road for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving unlicensed, a felony bench warrant, misdemeanor bench warrant and juvenile possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

12:22 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was cited at the intersection of Adobe Road and Casa Grande Road for possessing alcohol as a minor.

Saturday, June 1

10:24 a.m.: Victoria L. Anderson, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 201 Redwood Ci. for false imprisonment and elder adult cruelty.

12:43 p.m.: Julie A. Miller Evans, 56, of Petaluma was arrested at 501 N. McDowell Blvd. for public intoxication.

6:24 p.m.: James G. Baker, 24, identified as homeless, was cited at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Payran Street for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Sunday, June 2

12:18 a.m.: Justin D. Botteri, 22, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 128 Kentucky St. for battery.

12:59 a.m.: Brittany J. Adkins, 26, identified as a transient, was cited at 120 Keller St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

9:10 a.m.: Brandon C. Pryor, 36, of Cotati was cited at 1179 N. McDowell Blvd. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:35 a.m.: Nino A. Bosco, 30, of Petaluma was arrested at 519 Greenwich St. for disobeying a court order.

12:48 p.m.: James L. Wilson, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 149 Wyndham Way for a bench warrant.

1:05 p.m.: Yael R. Ramm, 51, of Crockett was cited at 1440 E. Washington St. for driving with a license suspended due to a DUI.

6:46 p.m.: Jonas A. Hertz, 29, identified as homeless, was arrested at the intersection of 4th Street and F Street for felony violation of probation and an outside warrant.

9:17 p.m.: Ramon A. Nunez, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Copeland Street and E. Washington Street for felony cruelty to a child with possible injury or death and driving under in the influence causing bodily injury.

10:16 p.m.: Tyler C. Baribault, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 1320 Lindberg Ln. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Monday, June 3

8:52 a.m.: Brandon C. Pryor, 36, of Cotati was arrested at 229 N. Water St. for burglary and violation of probation.

3:06 p.m.: Steven A. Sotoygama, 37, identified as a transient, was cited at 429 N. McDowell Blvd. for a bench warrant.

5:20 p.m.: James W. Grabham, 44, of Petaluma was cited at 1051 Lakeville St. for a bench warrant.

9:06 p.m.: Steven G. Jamieson, 38, of Rohnert Park was cited at 2200 Petaluma Blvd. N. for shoplifting.

10:36 p.m.: Jason M. Remel, 38, of San Francisco was arrested on Meadowglen Drive for domestic battery.

Tuesday, June 4

12:48 a.m.: Diana D. Salazar-Arenas, 31, of Petaluma was arrested at 990 Ely Rd. for felony graffiti.

11:03 p.m.: Chad T. Barnes, 37, of Petaluma was cited on the northbound Petaluma Boulevard N. onramp for driving with a license suspended due to a DUI.

