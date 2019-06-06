Sheriff’s helicopter rescues girl, 13, stuck on Bodega Bay rocks

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2019, 8:35AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 13-year-old girl stuck on coastal rocks in Bodega Bay got a short ride on the end of a long line Wednesday morning when she was rescued by the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

The girl, vacationing here with her family from the East Coast, had climbed about 30 feet up the large rocks at the south end of Doran Beach and couldn’t get down, Bodega Bay Fire Capt. Lou Stoerziner said.

A call for help came in about 10 a.m., galvanizing area emergency responders for a possible water rescue. When responders arrived, they found she wasn’t in danger from the water, but instead needed a lift.

The pilot lowered a crew member to her, who connected the uninjured girl to the helicopter line and carried her a short distance to her family.

Wednesday morning was warm with a light breeze at the popular Sonoma County parks beach and a small audience watched the rescue.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine