Sheriff’s helicopter rescues girl, 13, stuck on Bodega Bay rocks

A 13-year-old girl stuck on coastal rocks in Bodega Bay got a short ride on the end of a long line Wednesday morning when she was rescued by the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter.

The girl, vacationing here with her family from the East Coast, had climbed about 30 feet up the large rocks at the south end of Doran Beach and couldn’t get down, Bodega Bay Fire Capt. Lou Stoerziner said.

A call for help came in about 10 a.m., galvanizing area emergency responders for a possible water rescue. When responders arrived, they found she wasn’t in danger from the water, but instead needed a lift.

The pilot lowered a crew member to her, who connected the uninjured girl to the helicopter line and carried her a short distance to her family.

Wednesday morning was warm with a light breeze at the popular Sonoma County parks beach and a small audience watched the rescue.