Take the plunge: Sonoma County watering holes way back when

Temperatures are rising in the Sonoma County, and visitors are looking for ways to beat the heat. The Russian River, Sonoma Coast and Springs Area have been a summertime destinations for North Bay sun lovers since the turn of the 19th century.

Local resorts like Hilton’s Summerhome Park offered canoeing and sunbathing opportunities for vacationing families since around 1910. Early Guerneville area beaches featured water slides, water swings and shady shots for a picnic lunch. And festivals like Healdsburg’s water carnival celebrated summer with barrel races, decorative floats and the crowning of a river Queen.

But the river wasn’t the only spot to take a dip in the North Bay. Sonoma Valley summer lovers favored Springs Area swimming holes and natural hot springs. On the coast, vacationers enjoyed fishing and swimming in the Pacific Oceans refreshingly cool waters.

