American Airlines launches Dallas/Fort Worth-to-Sonoma County service

Wine Country’s connection to the burgeoning North Texas travel and dining scene just grew a little stronger, as first direct flights between Dallas/Fort Worth International and Sonoma County started Thursday afternoon.

Carol Sakamoto, 75, of Plano, Texas, waited on the start of the new American Airlines route for months. She was among the first passengers on the inbound Embraer 175 jet that touched down at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport around 12:45 p.m. It was one of her three annual trips to Santa Rosa to visit her sister.

“I celebrated when I heard about it. I bragged a little bit about it to my friends,” said Sakamoto, who booked the three hour, 45-minute flight not long after the route was announced in December. “Our whole family is just excited. We will definitely come more often I think. We’ll probably double it.”

Airport officials marked the occasion with bunches of red, blue and white balloons in the terminal and gate area in a nod to the colors of the flag for the Lone Star State. Some staff members also dressed the part to welcome Texas travelers.

“I decided to do a little something different today,” said longtime Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout, who donned lizard-skin boots, blue jeans and a cowboy hat on the day. “I thought about the spurs, but then I figured TSA would have a fit.”

The new route for American Airlines, the world’s largest carrier, comes after rival United Airlines launched daily nonstop service to Denver in March, marking the most significant eastward link yet to a major air travel hub.

The new flights are part of a push over the past decade to increase service and destinations for Sonoma County’s airport, which expects to see nearly 500,000 passengers in 2019, up from 440,000 last year.

Alaska Airlines, the main carrier, offers daily flights within California and to Portland and Seattle, and Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines offers seasonal trips to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas. American added a seasonal flight to Los Angeles International Airport last month, bolstering its lineup after launching service to Phoenix-Sky Harbor International in February 2017.

“The new flight to Dallas/Fort Worth offers our customers in Santa Rosa convenient, easy connections around the world, including access to our new seasonal service to Dublin and Munich through our largest hub,” Kyle Mabry, vice president of sales for American Airlines’ western division, said in a prepared statement. “And we’re looking forward to welcoming more visitors to explore Wine Country with daily service.”

American’s newest Sonoma County flight means the the local travelers can now connect to three of the company’s nine hubs across the country, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Dallas, and to 130 domestic and international cities. The 76-seat flights are initially intended to be seasonal, but could be extended or made year-round if passenger loads are consistently at or near-capacity as both legs were Thursday, Stout said.

Mike and Alicia Manson, of Fort Worth, are among those hoping the service is offered year-round. The couple have been part-time residents in Healdsburg for eight years. They hadn’t realized Thursday was the very first flight, but were the first two off the westbound leg to collect a goodie bag, and were thankful for the shorter travel time instead of stepping off a plane in San Francisco to hop a car or shuttle to the North Bay.