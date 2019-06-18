Parking or bike lanes? Petaluma’s road diet dilemma

Petaluma’s next big street project is still several years away, but it is already generating some controversy.

Still in the design phase, a so-called road diet project to reduce Petaluma Boulevard South from four to two lanes of traffic has pit business owners worried about losing parking spaces against bicycle advocates, who want more protected bike lanes.

The city council took the latest step last week, signing an agreement to receive preliminary federal funding for a project expected to total $3.3 million. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission in 2017 awarded Petaluma grant funding for the project.

The project would transform a 1.1-mile stretch of Petaluma Boulevard South from E Street to Crystal Lane. There would be one traffic lane in each direction with a center turning lane, bike lanes and some street parking. Between G Street and Mountain View Avenue, one proposal would remove parking from the north side of the street to accommodate a bike lane.

“We’re still very much in the preliminary design phase of this,” said Jeff Stutsman, senior civil engineer for the city. “We’re still meeting with groups such as Urban Chat, PBAC (Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee) and presenting design options.”

Business owners along the stretch of Petaluma Boulevard were initially supportive of the plan, after being told they would not lose their parking spaces, according to Patricia Tuttle Brown, who owns an acupuncture business on the boulevard. She said that she rallied her fellow business owners to support the road diet, and now feels like there hasn’t been enough outreach as the design takes shape.

“I myself live and work on that street. But my prime concern is not that I personally might lose on-street parking — although every day it is used, if not by me then by the Metro Hotel, people stopping to use their cell phones, neighbors in a multi-family dwellings, etc.,” she wrote. “It is rather that the businesses which pledged road diet support in my presence would feel personally double-crossed.”

Supporters of road diet projects say they calm traffic and make for a safer, more pedestrian-friendly roadway. The proposal would also include repaving of the road. It follows work already completed to narrow Petaluma Boulevard from E Street to Lakeville Highway.

The segment of Petaluma Boulevard, a frequently-traveled gateway to downtown from Highway 101, has been the scene of many sideswipes and lost rearview mirrors as current parking spaces are close to the lanes of travel, according to road diet advocates.

Cyclists, too, want to see more protected bike lanes. One proposal would add a so-called Class IV bikeway, which is a bike lane separated from traffic by a barrier.

“One of the things that came out of (the PBAC meeting) is this Class IV bike lane,” Stutsman said. “One of the things people have been pushing for there is room to make something like that happen.”

Petaluma Boulevard South is listed as the configuration for the SMART bike path, which follows the train tracks for much of the route from Santa Rosa until Lakeville Street in Petaluma. From there, the path takes bike lanes on streets through the city, eventually linking to a new frontage road along Highway 101. The pathway reconnects with the train tracks in Novato.

City council members said safe bike access along this route is important to the road diet.