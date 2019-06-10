Crash blocks Lakeville Highway for two hours

Lakeville Highway was blocked early Monday due to crash, injuring at least two and leading to a morning commute detour and backup.

The 6:40 a.m. collision was near the old Sleepy Hollow Dairy. It involved a box truck and a sedan, according to initial CHP reports.

The truck flipped to its side and ended up off the roadway. About 7 a.m. reports indicate the highway was closed in both directions so firefighters could free at least one person from the wreckage. The roadway was reported clear by 8:40 a.m.

Drivers were being directed to use Old Lakeville Road No. 3. Some drivers were caught, however, just behind the collision and officials briefly opened one lane to let them through. Once clear, the two-lane rural highway was closed again and the detour continued, reports said.

Two people were taken by ambulance to hospitals, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Further details weren’t available early Monday. Check back for updates.