Sonoma Harvest Music Festival headliners announced

Singer-songwriters Ben Harper and Lauryn Hill and the bands Chvrches and Death Cab for Cutie top the roster of 20 acts set to play at the second annual Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, scheduled for Sept. 14-15 and Sept. 21-22 at the B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen.

The festival was introduced last September as a one-weekend event by BottleRock Presents — also the producers of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in downtown Napa. Last year’s inaugural event in Glen Ellen drew 6,000 fans in two days, prompting this year’s expansion to two weekends.

Two-day festival passes for both Sonoma Harvest Music Festival weekends at B.R. Cohn winery range from $249 for general admission to $499 for VIP.

Weekend passes will become available at 10 a.m. Wednesday at sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com. Single-day general and VIP festival passes will be available at a later date.

“We think we’ve hit a home run with both weekend lineups,” said Dave Graham, a partner in BottleRock Presents. “There’s something for everyone this year. Whether you pick one weekend or both, it’s going to be fun to see this caliber of performers in such a beautiful, intimate setting.”

The first weekend of the festival kicks off on Sept. 14 with Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Iration, The Record Company, Mandolin Orange and Maggie Koerner.

The program for Sept. 15 will include Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, North Mississippi Allstars and Monophonics.

Chvrches kicks off weekend two on Sept. 21 with Walk the Moon, MisterWives, Atlas Genius and The Score. On Sunday, Sept. 22 headliner Death Cab for Cutie will share the stage with Silversun Pickups, Cold War Kids, Mondo Cozmo and Nightly.

The Sonoma Harvest Music Festival showcases Sonoma County wine and food by Sonoma’s culinary stars, including Zazu Kitchen + Farm, Thistle Meats, the girl and the fig, Hog Island Oysters, The Farmer’s Wife and Mariposa Ice Cream.

In addition, B.R. Cohn and other wineries from the Vintage Wine Estates portfolio, as well as craft brewers, will be pouring their best during the festival.

The Harvest Music Festival benefits the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.

The venue has a rich history of hosting music events. The winery was founded in 1984 by Bruce Cohn, longtime manager of the Doobie Brothers band.

Cohn launched his classic rock festival there in 1987, drawing as many as 6,000 people over two days annually for 28 years. Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates bought the winery in 2015.