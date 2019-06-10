Petaluma man to sport short-shorts as Chubbies ‘Man Model’

Ryan Hepp, a Petaluma area resident and Santa Rosa police sergeant, will soon be adding “model” to his resume.

The 38-year-old was one of 10 winners in the 2019 Chubbies “Man Model” competition, which was announced Friday. The clothing line comically celebrates short-shorts, mustaches and incorporating the American flag into everyday apparel.

Hepp will receive a two-year modeling contract and $300 in annual credit for 15 years.

“I can’t believe this went from a photo submission to a win,” he said. “It’s been a fun process with my family, friends and community rallying behind me, the underdog. Everyone’s support made it that much more special to be named a winner. I’m looking forward to experiencing what was originally a pipe dream.”

The month-long contest began with 12,000 entries before being whittled down to 100 contenders. After submitting a one-minute video humorously chronicling the “dad life,” Hepp was chosen as one of 20 finalists, prompting a self-described “guerilla campaign” to earn enough votes to make the top 10.

The initial submission was a photo of Hepp and his brother on a Fourth of July trip to Bend, Oregon. Both men were holding beer cans in front of a backyard grill, and posed in American flag wrestling singlets and 1980s rock-star wigs.

Hepp’s wife, Melinda, recalled a random trip to the mall when they were dating in college and Ryan was approached by a modeling scout, who gave him a business card.

Since then, they had always joked that he missed his calling.

“It all came full circle with Chubbies,” she said.

