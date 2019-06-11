Tolay a living history of early Sonoma County

Last month, the Sonoma County Parks Foundation and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria hosted a fundraising hike for Tolay Lake Regional Park, attended by 50 people. Dr. Peter Nelson, a tribal member and professor at San Diego State University, led the hike, describing his research in the area, combining archaeology, native stories, and history. Hikers were treated to an in-depth lecture about the Tolay Valley. Other members of the tribe arranged a display of artifacts from the tribe.

At the time of Spanish contact the people at Tolay were the Alaquali, a name that was entered into the mission records, first recorded in 1811. There was a port near Sears Point where the mission fathers visited villages at that south end of the Tolay and the Petaluma Valleys. Mission fathers baptized but did not take native people into the mission. Not much is known about their interaction, but it is the first documented contact here.

Over the next 5 to 10 years, Native Americans did go into the missions. Mission contact ranged from voluntary to forced. About 1817, we note the last documentation of Alaquali people taken into mission. By 1820’s, most of the native people in this valley had been take into the mission.

Father Altamira, in 1823, came through to establish the mission in Sonoma. He came through the Petaluma valley and talked with native peoples who remained — the Coast Miwok and Pomo and others. He described Tolay Lake and said it was named after a prominent leader of that area. There are people in the mission records who have the name Tolay or similar to it. There is also reference to the blackened hills from burning and grasslands. Native peoples were managing the grassland here. There were trees on top of the hills and in drainages.

There was a historical stagecoach road to Sonoma Valley through here, which had been a native trail. JB Lewis was a property owner on the northwest end of the valley. He witnessed native people in 1850s and 160s going through his property down to the river to fish for sturgeon. He described a ceremony being held at Tolay Lake. At that time there was a law that if native people went outside of their employer’s property, they had to have a pass. Consequently, it was a risk to go to Tolay Lake, but the lake was so important that people took that risk. This spiritual lake was drained by William Biehler. Native people did not come back to the lake after it was drained. When the water receded, charm stones were exposed and considered harmful by the natives.

Into the 1900s there was reengagement with the lake by tribal members. Returning to the lake was part of a restoration process for the local tribes, wanting more tribal members to gather here. Now the tribe is looking forward to the collaboration with Sonoma County Regional Parks to make this a special place.

Through studies and oral traditions, we have learned about these native sites here in the Tolay Valley. Archeology shows sites that are several thousand years old, some at least 7,000 years old. The very oldest sites are under water and are among the oldest sites in Bay Area. Ten thousand years ago, the San Francisco Bay was a river. Consequently, there are villages that we don’t see any more because of changes to the bay.