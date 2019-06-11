Driver crashes off Hwy. 1 cliff, swims from burning vehicle to safety

A dramatic crash early Tuesday in Bodega Bay involved a vehicle tumbling down a Highway 1 cliff and catching fire, the driver getting thrown into the ocean and swimming for safety, according to authorities.

It wasn’t clear initially whether the injured man was rescued while in the water or if he made it to shore on his own, but he was plucked from the beach by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter and flown to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

It happened just after 6 a.m. A driver on the coast highway somehow ran off the roadway just north of Salmon Creek, near Coleman Beach.

Callers reported seeing the overturned vehicle on fire about 100 feet down a cliff and a person swimming away, according to an initial CHP report.

Several area agencies responded.