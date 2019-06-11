Dangerously high temperatures set a record: When will it cool down?

Monday’s extreme heat reached 101 degrees in Santa Rosa — setting an all-time record for the day and recording the first triple‑digit scorcher in the city since fall 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time it was almost this hot on June 10 was the 100-degree reading in 1921. And it’s not been as hot as it was Monday since Santa Rosa recorded 100 degrees on Sept. 10, 2017, during a spate of blistering heat a month before the historic Tubbs fire burned a wide swath through the Santa Rosa area.

Despite the sweltering day in the city, Healdsburg topped it with a Monday high of 104.

The heat blast that started over the weekend has peaked, weather service senior meteorologist Steve Anderson in Monterey said, and “things should slowly start cooling off through the week and we should be back to normal by Friday.”

Tuesday in Santa Rosa should drop a few degrees, although the city still will bake with a predicted high of 97. Similar temperatures are predicted for the North Bay region, which along with the entire Bay Area was under a heat advisory through most of Monday that ended before ending at 9 p.m.

The temperature rising made business heat up for some local establishments. Michelle Berry, owner and manager of Dave’s Gourmet Ice Cream, said business was great at the counter location in Santa Rosa and for sales of its prepackaged pints sold at area grocers.

“We’re just selling out of everything, everywhere,” Berry said. “We distribute to these local stores around here and I just got emails saying hey, we need more ice cream.”

And it wasn’t only frozen treats selling in droves.

“The water’s just flying off the shelves,’’ Berry said. “The water and the ice. We have our own ice machine and we’re constantly bagging ice for everybody.”

Sitting in the shade outside Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar on Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa, Alexandra Apodaca said she came to the ice cream parlor with her friend Anthony Spediacci for some relief.

“I called him after work and I said could we please go get ice cream and beer for dinner, because it’s too hot for anything else,” she said.

“This weather reminds me of the South a little bit,” Spediacci said. “I was there for three weeks in October. It’s like being back in Texas.”

Julia Ingalls walked through Old Courthouse Square with a liter of water in a Nalgene bottle, her fourth of the day.

“Global warming is real,” she said. “I worked out on the coast all day in really thick pants, so the heat was getting to me.”

Fortunately, the wind calmed Monday, after high winds led to the weekend red flag warnings of high fire risk throughout much of the North Bay and Bay Area. That combination of scorching heat and warm, dry wind sparked a handful of California wildfires last week. The largest fire was burning over 2,200 acres as of Monday in Yolo County, just east of Lake County. More than 1,100 firefighters had the blaze half contained Monday night.

The lack of wind is good news, Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins said. “We can deal with hot and heat, but you put winds on that, we’re in trouble,” Jenkins said.

The weekly forecast predicts declining temperatures falling to 84 degrees by Friday, much closer to the 80-degree average for this time of the year, weather experts said. Father’s Day on Sunday is expected to be an ideal day topping at 85 degrees.

Meanwhile, not every Santa Rosa resident was bothered by Monday’s sticky heat. George Bell rode his bike to downtown from his house near Santa Rosa Junior College to meet a friend, and he said temperatures couldn’t measure up to the time he spent living in Southeast Asia.

“To be honest, I don’t consider it that big of a deal,” Bell said. “It’s very hot, of course, as we all know, (but) at least it’s not humid like it is in Asia.”