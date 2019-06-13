Police log June 5-June 11

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, June 5

5:11 p.m.: Ana M. Meinhofer, 72, of Petaluma was cited at 140 2nd St. for trespassing and violation of probation.

6:33 p.m.: Ana M. Meinhofer, 72, of Petaluma was arrested at 140 2nd St. for trespassing and violation of probation.

8:34 p.m.: Samantha J. Coffey, 50, identified as a transient, was cited at 80 E. Washington St. for violation of probation.

Thursday, June 6

9:40 a.m.: William J. Suder Jr., 26, of Petaluma was cited at 515 Greenwich St. for a bench warrant.

2:35 p.m.: Jason L. Etheridge, 48, of Petaluma was cited at 139 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a bench warrant.

7:25 p.m.: Cesar F. Lopez-Martinez, 22, of Rohnert Park was cited at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Redwood Way for driving with a license suspended due to a DUI.

10:10 p.m.: Jake C. Holmes, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at 5100 Montero Way for possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and possession of a narcotic.

10:27 p.m.: Timothy L. Fischer, 23, was arrested at 124 Petaluma Blvd. S. for violation of probation.

10:34 p.m.: Rebecca A. Daly, 38, was arrested at 5100 Montero Way for a bench warrant.

Friday, June 7

1:00 a.m.: Amber F. Gonterman, 22, was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a bench warrant.

10:39 p.m.: Megan A. Malone, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Caulfield Lane and Crinella Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday, June 8

12:53 a.m.: Meghan E. Burke, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:13 a.m.: Mario A. Castellanos Arango, 34, was arrested at 200 Kentucky St. for public intoxication.

8:13 a.m.: Ricky L. Slate, 54, of Petaluma was cited at 1021 Palmetto Way for battery.

9:11 a.m.: Alan R. Albor, 29, of Petaluma was arrested on 705 Park Ln. for felony violation of parole.

10:05 a.m.: Joseph D. Giglio, 47, of Aspen was arrested on Rainsville Road for domestic simply battery causing an injury.

2:38 p.m.: Angel A. Recinos-Guevara, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at the intersection of 10th Street and 11th Street for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violation of probation.

7:49 p.m.: Michael J. Bailey, 38, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 20 Rainsville Rd. for public intoxication.

9:45 p.m.: Curtis W. Waters, 54, of Petaluma was arrested at 1500 Cader Ln. for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation.

11:19 p.m.: Luis A. Guiterrez-Trujillo, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested at 432 Lakeville Ci. for trespassing and violation of probation.

Sunday, June 9

1:16 p.m.: Roberto A. Quijas-Medina, 23, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the intersection of Redwood Way and Stub Road for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.