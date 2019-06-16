Neighbors take sides in Petaluma house plan

The addition of a new home on a vacant west Petaluma hillside has inflamed tensions between neighbors in the latest clash over a complicated infill development, and also raised new questions about how city officials manage the appeal process.

On Monday, the Petaluma City Council will review the appeal of a planning commission approval in March for a luxury single-family residence on a 1.2-acre lot between Olive Street and Branching Way.

At any other site in Petaluma, the project might be a simple pursuit for a family with deep local ties looking to build a spacious dwelling to raise their children.

But with this site, Cailin and Scott Nelson’s proposal has ignited a battle over privacy, protected views and how city officials implement their governing documents.

Bill Tomrose, a general contractor who has lived in the adjacent home on Olive Street since 2003, was critical of an appeal process that has left him and his wife, Renee, advocating for a different outcome with the same city staff members that initially reviewed the project.

When discussing an appeal, the council is acting in its judicial role, and has the final say on an issue. However, Petaluma’s elected officials still rely heavily on the recommendations from staff, who oversee the finer details of the process.

“We’re never supposed to be the judge, jury and prosecutor, and that’s how Renee and I feel (the city’s planners are acting),” he said. “Our attorneys cannot believe we have to present the case to the same person that prosecuted.”

Planning officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In addition to site plans, the planning commission on March 12 adopted changes to the development standards for the so-called Woodridge planned unit district, or PUD, a necessary step in order to advance the residential project. The PUD governs planning and construction for the area.

Both items required a vote, but neither was unanimous. At the hearing, some commissioners admitted they reluctantly voted in support since city staff had no objections and the project complied with all the compulsory requirements.

Two weeks later, those approvals were then appealed to the council by the Tomroses.

They claimed city officials have disregarded standards within the PUD they agreed to, and ignored established protections that they say will impact both their privacy and panoramic valley views, and could cause a $200,000 decrease in property value, according to an appraisal.

“This is our first experience (with local government), so we didn’t know what to expect,” said Renee Tomrose, a local mortgage banker. “We did expect more than we received.”

The project is being pursued by the Nelsons, a third-generation Petaluma couple that have two children enrolled in area schools. Cailin Nelson is a specialist at Petaluma Valley Hospital and Sonoma State University, and Scott is a managing partner for several local businesses, including Lombardi’s Deli.

Scott Nelson did not return a message seeking comment.

The planned residence is a two-story home with an unconditioned basement for storage. Altogether, the three floors total nearly 7,000 square feet.

The property also includes a three-car garage, swimming pool and detached one-story cabana.

The proposal is one step toward a dream held by the Nelsons and their lifelong friends Brienna and Tyler Doherty, according to a joint letter to the city. The group purchased the Woodridge lot three years ago with a vision for subdividing a 2.7-acre parcel that was once slated for as many as four new homes into just two. They contend that fewer homes will make less of an impact on the surrounding neighborhood.