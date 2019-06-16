Neighbors take sides in Petaluma house plan

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
June 16, 2019, 12:01AM

The addition of a new home on a vacant west Petaluma hillside has inflamed tensions between neighbors in the latest clash over a complicated infill development, and also raised new questions about how city officials manage the appeal process.

On Monday, the Petaluma City Council will review the appeal of a planning commission approval in March for a luxury single-family residence on a 1.2-acre lot between Olive Street and Branching Way.

At any other site in Petaluma, the project might be a simple pursuit for a family with deep local ties looking to build a spacious dwelling to raise their children.

But with this site, Cailin and Scott Nelson’s proposal has ignited a battle over privacy, protected views and how city officials implement their governing documents.

Bill Tomrose, a general contractor who has lived in the adjacent home on Olive Street since 2003, was critical of an appeal process that has left him and his wife, Renee, advocating for a different outcome with the same city staff members that initially reviewed the project.

When discussing an appeal, the council is acting in its judicial role, and has the final say on an issue. However, Petaluma’s elected officials still rely heavily on the recommendations from staff, who oversee the finer details of the process.

“We’re never supposed to be the judge, jury and prosecutor, and that’s how Renee and I feel (the city’s planners are acting),” he said. “Our attorneys cannot believe we have to present the case to the same person that prosecuted.”

Planning officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In addition to site plans, the planning commission on March 12 adopted changes to the development standards for the so-called Woodridge planned unit district, or PUD, a necessary step in order to advance the residential project. The PUD governs planning and construction for the area.

Both items required a vote, but neither was unanimous. At the hearing, some commissioners admitted they reluctantly voted in support since city staff had no objections and the project complied with all the compulsory requirements.

Two weeks later, those approvals were then appealed to the council by the Tomroses.

They claimed city officials have disregarded standards within the PUD they agreed to, and ignored established protections that they say will impact both their privacy and panoramic valley views, and could cause a $200,000 decrease in property value, according to an appraisal.

“This is our first experience (with local government), so we didn’t know what to expect,” said Renee Tomrose, a local mortgage banker. “We did expect more than we received.”

The project is being pursued by the Nelsons, a third-generation Petaluma couple that have two children enrolled in area schools. Cailin Nelson is a specialist at Petaluma Valley Hospital and Sonoma State University, and Scott is a managing partner for several local businesses, including Lombardi’s Deli.

Scott Nelson did not return a message seeking comment.

The planned residence is a two-story home with an unconditioned basement for storage. Altogether, the three floors total nearly 7,000 square feet.

The property also includes a three-car garage, swimming pool and detached one-story cabana.

The proposal is one step toward a dream held by the Nelsons and their lifelong friends Brienna and Tyler Doherty, according to a joint letter to the city. The group purchased the Woodridge lot three years ago with a vision for subdividing a 2.7-acre parcel that was once slated for as many as four new homes into just two. They contend that fewer homes will make less of an impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

When the Tomroses bought their property in 2003, they knew the lots would eventually be developed. And when the parcel was purchased by the Nelsons and Dohertys, they supported their vision since all the families had various longstanding connections.

So when the PUD was administratively adjusted in 2017, Bill Tomrose said he was OK with the reduction to fewer lots since it increased the minimum distance between properties to 50 feet.

Then the story poles went up in February, and what was proposed was not what they had expected.

The setback was as close as 30 feet in some areas – the standard under the former PUD – and the maximum height was roughly 101 feet. Together, because of the angle of the hillside, the design and site of the house would indisputably hinder the Tomroses’ cityscape views, and create potential sightlines onto both properties.

In renderings submitted to the city, the structure would be visible from every window along the main floor of the Tomrose home, as well as the back deck.

Language in the PUD says new construction has to avoid “view obstructions to neighboring properties,” and the Tomroses claim that stipulation has been dismissed by city officials that applied former standards when the lot was envisioned for four properties.

At the hearing in March, the Nelsons said they made every effort to craft a proposal that would limit the impact on the Tomroses’ views. The PUD also requires new construction to abstain from significantly changing the landscape, which project engineer James Jenson said is why the home is sited where it is.

“It’s a challenge,” Jenson said. “The PUD has goals that we’re trying to satisfy, but they’re not the most compatible with each other. We want to protect existing views, but we also want to minimize grading and drainage impacts.”

Residents in the surrounding area were split on how they felt about the development. Some homeowners on Branching Way expressed concerns over the quality-of-life impacts from the influx of truck traffic during the construction of the two homes, or the purported character changes to the neighborhood by adding a properties that were significantly larger than many others.

According to city officials, the disparity in size is appropriate since the residences occupy lots that are four times larger.

Numerous neighbors also wrote in support of the project, welcoming young families that Petaluma’s tight housing market often forces elsewhere.

An access road from Branching Way for the future Doherty project was part of the PUD change approved by officials in March, a point of contention for some nearby residents, but one that local officials felt would not amount to a long-term issue.

“We want to be great neighbors to the area,” the Nelsons and Dohertys wrote in a joint statement. “This property’s unique needs and requirements made it difficult, but we have continued to put our best foot forward in completing the dream.”

In the agenda for the upcoming hearing published Tuesday night, the staff recommendation for the city council is to deny the appeal.

Bill Tomrose said he would likely extend the fight to the courts if the city is unable to uncover a compromise.

“We just want someone to follow the rules that were established with us when we bought the property,” he said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

