Supervisors criticize all-male Bohemian Grove but OK sheriff’s security contract

Sonoma County supervisors grudgingly approved a deal Tuesday that will provide standby sheriff’s deputies to the all-male Bohemian Grove summer encampment, but only after the board’s three women voiced their outrage over the public obligation to protect a private club that continues to exclude people on the basis of gender.

For the second time in a week, the county’s first female majority on the Board of Supervisors used a series of passionate speeches to call out the San Francisco-based Bohemian Club’s historic exclusion of women and indicated they were loathe to continue a contract in future years with an institution they find discriminatory and outdated.

The comments seemed to resonate among some spectators in the board chambers who murmured and applauded as supervisors spoke.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said the board’s 5-0 decision to advance the contract for supplemental law enforcement coverage did not amount to a public endorsement for the club’s exclusive makeup.

“The right to freedom of assembly does not prohibit society from judging your actions, right?” Hopkins said, chastising the club for a membership policy that she said she would be unable to explain to her three young children, including two girls.

“At the end of the day, I feel very strongly that I did not run for office to provide services to elite, wealthy, powerful individuals who exclude people from their ranks on the basis of sex,” she said.

Though long a source of public scrutiny, the highly secretive club has maintained a fairly low profile in recent years, generating little in the way of friction around the annual July gathering of wealthy and powerful men at the 2,700-acre forested enclave in Monte Rio.

The deal for sheriff’s services has sailed through board votes each year — the county agreeing to provide supplemental patrols of up to four deputies during the encampment. This year the total estimated cost for all sheriff’s personnel and vehicles came to $151,127.

Sheriff Mark Essick, who was not present for Tuesday’s vote, has noted taxpayers, not club members, would have to pay for deputies’ response to the grove if the county rejected the contract. The department would still be obligated to respond to public safety calls at the property, but would have to do so by tapping scarce deputies on regular patrols and without any promise of reimbursement, he said.

Still, the backlash was swift and uniform among female board members starting last week, when Supervisor Shirlee Zane raised questions about the legality and propriety of contracting with a group “that discriminates so blatantly.”

Hopkins, whose district includes the grove, said she did not want to “pull the rug out from under the contract” with only weeks remaining before the annual 19-day encampment. But she said she wouldn’t vote to do so again, absent evidence of a “clear public benefit” she said she had yet to see.

Representatives of the Bohemian Club did not respond to an interview request on Tuesday and have not offered any public comments on the matter over the past week.

The secretive fraternity maintains its own security inside the grove, where members reside in rustic camps scattered among the tall trees.

A County Counsel’s opinion that supervisors voted to make public on Tuesday noted that the Sheriff’s Office is legally mandated to preserve the peace in public and private places within its jurisdiction, whether or not it chooses to allocate resources preemptively.