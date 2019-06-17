Petaluma library to close for upgrades

As the long-awaited Petaluma Regional Library branch upgrade project moves forward, officials are trying to identify a remote site that will be able to meet the community’s needs during a closure that could last up to six months.

The makeover will be the first in the public library’s 43 years on Fairgrounds Drive. Due to the scope of the project, which includes long-deferred maintenance and a modernizing effort that will require significant construction, the branch will have to temporarily close its doors, likely in spring 2020, said Sonoma County Library spokesman Ray Holley.

“The branch is going to look a lot different,” he said.

The goal is to establish a “value added” space where patrons can check out the latest books in every genre, hold occasional story time events and still use computers with internet access, said branch manager Joe Cochrane.

While the length of the closure is still unknown, Cochrane views the construction phase of the refresh as a rare opportunity to spend more time outside the building.

“The library isn’t closing, we’re just expanding out into the community,” he said.

Earlier this year, the library held two public outreach meetings and conducted surveys to hear what Petalumans wanted from one of the most vital places in the city.

The shifting needs for public libraries in the 21st century has led to pioneering changes in how they’re utilized, with more technology readily available and more event space for people to congregate, creating a liveliness that breaks from traditional stereotypes.

“We’re innovative librarians here, and we like to make this a real community space,” said Cochrane.

The remodel efforts were initially subdued by a $1.4 million budget, which came directly from Measure Y, a one-eighth cent sales tax approved by 72% of Sonoma County voters in 2016.

However, the project was able to acquire an injection of roughly $700,000 more thanks to a legacy gift managed by the Library Advisory Board and a transfer from the Friends of the Petaluma Library, Holley said.

The contracted architecture group, Berkeley-based Noll & Tam, specializes in contemporizing public buildings. Project officials declined an interview request this week, deferring to a later time when information about the proposed new service model was readily available.

In addition to maintenance work, the library will be getting new carpeting, new paint, new furniture and new shelves. The bathrooms will also be upgraded.

The two desks at the entrance will be consolidated into one single reference desk, merging staff support to a single area to create more space.

So-called “pods” will be created to provide private space for meetings or simply silent solace. There will also be a designated area for students to gather.

“A lot of people come to libraries after school,” Holley said. “We know teens can be a little rambunctious and that’s OK. We want to have a spot for them.”

Petaluma Regional Library operates under a joint powers agreement with the Sonoma County Library system that governs 14 locations countywide, and partners with local municipalities.

The county has leased the building from the city since it relocated from the downtown area in 1976. The city has been involved with Petaluma’s public library since 1878 — 20 years after the original Odd Fellows Library first opened.

Under the joint agreement, branches usually receive a refresh every two years, Cochrane said, but increasingly scarce budgets have forced sites like Petaluma to hold off for years. The most recent work was done in 2005 when the forum room was expanded and some of the restrooms received upgrades.

Noll & Tam is currently identifying different ways to absorb and mitigate noise, a task that can be tricky given the tall ceilings and countless wood surfaces.

With an emphasis on increasing youth participation and expanding educational offerings, ensuring the library still provides an atmosphere for reading and uninterrupted study is paramount, Holley said.

“We want to meet as many of those needs as possible,” he said. “Libraries have become community hubs, and we take that very seriously.”

