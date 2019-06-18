Casa grad training to be Naval aviator

A 2014 Casa Grande High School graduate and Petaluma native is participating in a rigorous training process that transforms officers into U.S. naval aviators.

Ensign Ryan Santos is a student pilot with the “Rangers” of Training Squadron (VT) 28, based in Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas. The squadron flies the T-6B Texan II aircraft.

A Navy student pilot is responsible for learning the fundamentals needed to fly naval aircraft in the fleet.

“I love the challenge of becoming a naval aviator and it’s an exciting and rewarding lifestyle,” Santos said.

Santos credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Petaluma.

“Growing up in Petaluma, my parents, teachers, coaches and friends all taught me to remember who I am and to never forget where I came from,” Santos said. “I am here representing them and my hometown.”

The T-6B Texan II is a training aircraft that is powered by a 1,100 shaft horsepower, free-turbine, turboprop single-engine, four-bladed propeller, with a cruising speed of 320 mph.

VT-28’s primary mission is to train future naval aviators to fly as well as instill leadership and officer values, Navy officials explained. Students must complete four phases of flight training in order to graduate, including aviation pre-flight indoctrination, primary flight training and advanced flight training. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Hornet fighter attack jet aircraft, the P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. They are later assigned to a ship or land-based squadron.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Santos plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Santos is most proud of graduating from the naval academy.

“It’s the hardest thing that I’ve ever done because I went in not fully understanding what I was getting into, but coming out of it prepared me to become a leader and accept more responsibilities in pursuing a career in naval aviation,” Santos said.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Santos, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Santos is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My grandfather from my father’s side served in the Navy and my grandfather from my mother’s side served in the Air Force, and because of that, their service allowed my family to come over from the Philippines,” Santos said. “Their service was the beginning of a legacy as my father and two uncles served in the military as well. In addition, I have one cousin who is currently serving in the Navy and another cousin serving in the Marine Corps.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Santos and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of pride giving back to the country that has given a lot to me and my family,” Santos said. “Being able to go to work and feel like you make a difference for the country, is both humbling and rewarding.”