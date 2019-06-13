Historic photos show Sonoma County has always loved its ice cream

The dog days of summer are upon us and Sonoma County residents are trying to beat the heat by any means necessary. Nothing is better on a hot summer day than a cold scoop of delicious ice cream.

Americans have been indulging in ice cream since the 1700s. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, the first advertisement for ice cream appeared in the New York Gazette on May 12, 1777, when confectioner Philip Lenzi announced that ice cream was available “almost every day.”

Our earliest presidents were big fans of ice cream. George Washington allegedly spent $200 for the delicacy during the summer of 1790 and Thomas Jefferson had an 18 step recipe for a homemade ice cream dish resembling Baked Alaska.

Sonoma County residents have been gobbling up ice cream since the 1800s. Ice cream parlors, trucks, and carts sold the summertime delicacy in cities all across the Redwood Empire.

