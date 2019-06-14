Suspect in 2004 Jenner beach murders pleads no contest, to spend life in prison

Shaun Michael Gallon, a Forestville man and ex-felon jailed nearly two years ago in the slaying of his brother, admitted in a Sonoma County courtroom Thursday to the 2004 murders of a young Midwestern couple camped on a Jenner beach, along with other violent crimes, bringing an abrupt end to the county’s most unsettling cold case in a generation.

Lindsay Cutshall, 22, and her fiancé, Jason Allen, 26, were found shot at close range on the stretch of the Sonoma Coast where they had camped on a break from their summer jobs as Christian camp counselors. They were strangers to Gallon, who grew up along the Russian River.

Nearly 13 years would pass before detectives received a jailhouse note from Gallon that would prove to be the ultimate breakthrough in the cold-blooded and baffling crime.

On Thursday, Gallon gave his first public admission to the killings in an agreement with prosecutors in which he also confessed to killing his younger brother, Shamus Gallon, 36, in 2017 at the family’s Forestville home.

Gallon, 40, will never be released from prison.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office agreed to not seek the death penalty, and Gallon agreed to punishment totaling seven consecutive life terms plus an additional 18 years and eight months for using firearms and a prior felony conviction for a bow-and-arrow attack.

Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge approved the no-contest deal Thursday, one day before prosecutors were to begin presenting evidence against Gallon in a preliminary hearing. Victims and family of victims spread across the country had been prepared to get onto airplanes to be present. Now, there will be no trial.

“This is exactly what we wanted,” said Cutshall’s father Chris Cutshall, pastor of Fresno Bible Church in Ohio. “I personally believe in the death penalty so I would have been OK with that. But we are not out for revenge — we are out for justice. We are happy he will be in prison for the rest of his life.”

Gallon also admitted to trying to kill former Monte Rio resident John Robles in 2004 by placing a package bomb on the man’s parked car outside his home — about two months before Cutshall and Allen were found dead on the Jenner beach. It was Robles’ wife Parvoneh Leval who went out to the car that morning. She began to grab the mysterious package on her husband’s car roof. Robles was inside their home with their daughters, ages 2 and 6, when he heard the explosion. He ran outside, and saw his wife collapse, covered in blood.

She has mostly recovered from her injuries but they moved out of California and remained fearful with no suspect in custody.

Robles said he broke down in sobs after learning he would not face Gallon in the courtroom Friday.

“I wasn’t expecting to feel that way,” said Robles, 45, of Vancouver, Washington. “A lot of it is reflecting on the past 15 years and reliving some of the moments of that day, thinking about all the ‘what ifs.’”

They will have the chance to face Gallon July 15 when he is sentenced by LaForge.

His attorney, deputy public defender Jeff Mitchell, said Gallon did not have a public statement Thursday. At sentencing, Gallon will have the opportunity to address the court, the victims and their families.