Petaluma’s Village Network on the move, again

Maybe the Village Network is cursed. Perhaps the Petaluma elder assistance group is suffering from some bad luck.

Whatever the case, the Village Network of Petaluma is seeking its third location in five years of existence due to imminent demolition.

“It feels very unsettling,” said Anne Greenblatt, the founder of the Petaluma branch of the national organization. “It gets old moving.”

The latest move, to make way for a new senior affordable housing project, is also uprooting PEP Housing, which is relocating to Santa Rosa after the Petaluma housing nonprofit could not find local office space.

“We looked for a replacement building for three years, but the cost of real estate is so high,” said Mary Stompe, PEP Housing executive director.

Anne Greenblatt and her husband Paul founded Village Network at a site on Petaluma Boulevard North, across the street from Oak Street. The property is owned by the developers of the forthcoming North River Apartments, who decided to demolish the building to make way for an extension of Oak and Water streets.

About a year ago, Village Network moved into the offices of PEP Housing on Petaluma Boulevard South, where they were given rent-free accommodations. But that building, too, is slated to be razed for apartments. Groundbreaking on a 54-unit senior and veteran affordable housing complex will happen this fall at the 1.3-acre riverfront property, Stompe said.

Once known as Petaluma Ecumenical Properties, PEP Housing was founded 40 years ago and has built affordable housing projects all over the state. The organization wanted to stay at its current site, but there was no room for office space after the new apartments and parking spaces were designed.

PEP will move in October to the former Scottish Rite Masonic Center in east Santa Rosa, where the nonprofit is building apartments for senior wildfire victims.

“That’s our next best option,” Stompe said.

As for the Village Network, Greenblatt said she knew they would eventually have to move when the PEP offices were demolished. She said PEP was gracious to let them have free office space and use of community rooms for meetings and senior yoga classes.

“We’re deeply grateful,” she said. “They went out of their way to support us.”

It cost $5,000 the last time they had to move, she said. Petaluma artist Ricky Watts, who had his studio in the Village Network’s first office building, has donated a painted door to help pay for the move. It is currently listed on eBay.

“We’re very attached to Ricky’s door,” Greenblatt said. “It is a talisman of energy. It has cheered us on as we’ve grown into a community of 210 members and volunteers. Demolition and moving twice in two years is a lot, but we’re strong and ready to do it again.”

The Village Network is currently looking for 700 to 900 square feet of office space, preferably below market rate, said Lyndi Brown, a volunteer with the organization that has two part-time employees. Ideally, the space would have three small offices, a space for a conference and meetings, a reception area, space for classes, and a larger space to share for occasional larger events.

“We would be happy to share this kind of space with other nonprofits,” Brown said. “We’ve put out feelers to other nonprofits.”

The Village Network must be out of their current space by Sept. 30.

