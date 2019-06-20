Sonoma-Marin Fair opens amid uncertainty

Supporters of the Sonoma-Marin Fair and those who would like to see more development on the fairgrounds are closer than ever to reaching a compromise on the future of the city’s largest developable property.

The 80th Sonoma-Marin Fair on Wednesday kicked off a five-day celebration of Petaluma’s rich agricultural roots that has served the community for generations. But the fate of the fair has been in doubt in recent years due to ongoing contract talks between the city and fair officials, who are trying to wed diverging interests for the beloved site. The current 50-year lease, which gives the city $1 annually, expires in 2023.

City Manager Peggy Flynn has met with fair representatives multiple times during her first 100 days as Petaluma’s top unelected official. She said she doesn’t “see any lines in the sand,” and wants to establish a common vision for the space by involving the public in a process that has so far been handled behind closed doors.

“It’s a large canvas to work with,” Flynn said. “As Petalumans, we can figure out a creative solution that honors our history and also looks for our needs for the future.”

Before the new regime at City Hall came onboard this year, which includes Flynn, Mayor Teresa Barrett and two new council members, discussions with fair representatives had been stagnant.

“They were indicating that they weren’t happy with what we were presenting, but they weren’t coming up with anything else,” Barrett said.

Under Petaluma’s General Plan, at least 20 acres of the 61-acre fairgrounds must be retained as parkland. City officials are pursuing an agreement that would shrink the fair’s footprint and maximize public investment throughout the property, though exactly how much space city officials want to set aside for the fair has not been disclosed, Flynn said.

In its current form, the fair utilizes nearly all of the land, Sonoma-Marin Fair CEO Allison Keaney said.

Much of the public debate has been focused on the fair itself, which is the most visible use of the space, and attracts about 60,000 people each year. Keaney, however, pointed out that there is much more at stake.

More than a dozen tenants utilize the land year-round, including the Petaluma Speedway and several small businesses and schools. During disasters, the fairgrounds also serves as the city’s evacuation center, and it sheltered hundreds of fire refugees and animals in October 2017.

According to a 2015 study by the California Department of Food and Agriculture, approximately 349,000 people attend events at the fairgrounds each year, generating nearly $10 million in spending activity and creating the equivalent of 146 jobs.

“(The deal) has to be good for everybody,” Keaney said. “We really have our eye on that, and the city has their eye on that. We’re very appreciative of the open lines of communication.”

With so much space at the geographic center of Petaluma primed for activation, an array of potential uses are being discussed, with the focus on revenue generation for a city in desperate need of new funding sources.

Civil engineer Dave Alden, the driving force behind Urban Chat, a local group of city planning enthusiasts committed to smart growth, has been part of an effort to plan for mixed-use development at the fairgrounds.

About four years ago, the group crafted a concept to help jumpstart the public discussion and aid the city in its outreach. The designs incorporated about 20 acres of parkland for the fair, senior housing, and also laid the foundation for “a dense pattern of growth” that would allow the city to fortify its tax revenue, Alden said.