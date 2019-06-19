Ride along as a former Daytona 500 winner takes on Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA — Michael Waltrip’s 2019 practice run at Sonoma Raceway was infinitely more successful than his 1989 effort.

In pre-race action at the track leading up to this weekend’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, the legendary stock car driver, now retired, chauffeured members of the media through the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course in a cherry red Toyota Supra pace car.

Thirty years ago, Waltrip didn’t even make it to Turn 2 before flipping his Pontiac on a curve.

In qualifying sessions, drivers traded information on the course, new to Waltrip, then 26 years old.

“We were hearing stories, ‘OK, if you hang a wheel off getting into the Carousel, you’re gonna flip.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean you’re gonna flip? How does that work?’” he said.

“We saw cars do just that. One of the cars that did just that was me.”

No worries — all the wheels were pointing in the right direction.

“We took a hammer and some duct tape and beat out the body and I raced that car on Sunday afternoon,” he said, “and I finished in the top 10 with it.

“That was my first experience at Sonoma and probably one of my favorites.”

Monday’s practice runs with journalists weren’t nearly as eventful. Which was just fine with this reporter.

Averaging about 60 mph, but pushing it over 130 on the straightaways, Waltrip broke in the new 2020 Supra GR, which will be available commercially this fall for $49,999 and up.

As part of the track’s 50th anniversary celebration, the original track layout has returned — and Waltrip had a ball zipping through it and scaring journalists more used to driving clunky news vans than curvy sports cars.

“Whooo!” said the Kentuckian, laughing his way through the turns and bumps of the track. “Hot!”

The two-seat Supra, the first U.S. model of the car in 21 years, sports a 335-horsepower turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine and 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters.

“Holy cow, that thing’s got a lot of pep — and really handles well,” the two-time Daytona 500 winner concluded.

The Carousel, too, revved up Waltrip.

Unveiled when the raceway opened in 1968, the Carousel brings back the raceway’s signature sweeping downhill corner, plunging from Turn 4, down through Turns 5 and 6 and around a 200-degree-plus turn before dropping onto the longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin.

NASCAR hasn’t run the full course in Sonoma since 1997. This year’s race will be 90 laps for a total of 226.8 miles.

“That Carousel was actually kinda cool, one of my favorite parts of the track,” Waltrip said. “When I heard talk that it was coming back, I (thought I) can’t wait for these young racers to experience it and see what it’s really like.”

He predicted more bumping and grinding around Turn 4.

“It’s going to make it crazy ... because when you head toward the Carousel, you’re going uphill. I remember back in the day when I was racing, I kept thinking. ‘I hope that road is still up over that hill when I get there,’ because you can’t see what you’re doing.

“In a competition, racing side by side and tight like these guys race, it will be really interesting to see how they handle it. I think we’ll see more passing in that area of the race track than we have ever before.”

