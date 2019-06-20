Seeing smoke? Controlled burn set for Napa County

A controlled burn delayed a week by the Sand fire will begin Thursday along Highway 128 in Napa and Yolo counties.

The burn will stretch from the Monticello Dam in Napa County to the town of Winters in Yolo County, Cal Fire said in a statement. After starting Thursday, it will continue until June 28.

The objective is to remove vegetation along Highway 128, denying fuel to potential wildfires in the area. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services, the Winters Fire Department and Caltrans all will participate.

Roughly 65 acres are planned to be burned along the six-mile stretch of the highway, in a swath from 10 feet to 150 feet wide.

The burn will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. daily, and residents can expect to see smoke in the sky during that time. Highway 128 traffic will be reduced to one lane during the burn, Cal Fire said.