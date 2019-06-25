Petaluma man dies while swimming in Russian River

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2019, 5:29PM

A Petaluma man died during a family outing at the Russian River Sunday evening in what authorities suspect was a drowning.

Relatives found Angel Cendon-Hernandez, 24, in the river near Geyserville about 10 minutes after he became separated from two family members who were with him, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said. He was not breathing.

Relatives gave him CPR, called 911 at about 7:10 p.m. and decided to try driving him to help. The Geyserville Fire Department and an ambulance intercepted the car at the 21000 block of River Road, about two-thirds of a mile where the group had been swimming, Wood said. Deputies were also called to the scene.

Emergency responders began life-saving efforts on Cendon-Hernandez but were not able to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Sonoma County deputies noted no suspicious circumstances during their investigation of Cendon-Hernandez’s death, though they did learn he had a mental and physical disability that could have played a role in his death, Wood said.

Wood did not immediately know if Cendon-Hernandez could swim or was wearing a life jacket at the time he died.

“The investigation is still going on to determine the cause and manner in the death,” Wood said. “(His disability) may have affected why he drowned but we don’t know for certain.”

