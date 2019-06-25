Golden Gate Bridge tolls going up July 1

Starting July 1, visiting San Francisco will get more expensive — and not because of the overpriced coffee.

At the start of next month, toll prices to cross the Golden Gate Bridge will increase due to a 5-year budget shortfall of around $51 million caused by reduced revenue, higher medical benefit and pension costs and the bridge retrofit project, according to the Napa Valley Register. The FasTrak Account rate will go from $7.00 to $7.35 and from $8.00 to $8.35 for non-FasTrak commuters. For “Pay-As-You-Go” vehicles — those who have registered license plates with the district — the price will go from $8.00 to $8.20.

Over five years, this gradual increase of 35 cents per year will accumulate around $100 million in funds, according to the Finance-Auditing Committee staff report and proposal. This money will go not only to assisting in budget shortfalls but also to ensure stability in the future and to provide for a growing demand in public transportation, including ferry and bus services.

By 2023, FasTrak holders will pay a $8.75 toll, non-FasTrak will be $9.75, and “Pay-As-You-Go” will be $9.00.

Also on July 1, public transit prices will increase, including those of district bus, rail, cable car and ferry rides. Information on those prices can be found here: https://bit.ly/2FrCYxp.