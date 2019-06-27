Ideas proposed to improve Petaluma’s Lynch Creek Trail

Increased police presence, solar-powered lights and a children’s playground have all been discussed as potential improvements for Lynch Creek Trail, Petaluma’s key crosstown path that has been beset by trash and crime.

About 50 people gathered Thursday evening to discuss the future of the east-west bike and pedestrian trail, with a conclusion that further discussion is necessary to determine how the city and trail users will work together.

The meeting at the Petaluma Community Center, was organized by Friends of Lynch Creek, a group of residents who live along or use the trail.

Attendees advocated for changes that sometimes seemed contradictory, including more consideration for native birds, and less removal of trees and brush. The tone of the meeting was spirited but civil.

Representatives from a variety of organizations and city offices attended, including the Petaluma Department of Public Works and Utilities, the Petaluma Police Department, Petaluma’s Senior Advisory Committee, Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus, COTS, Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition, and Friends of the Petaluma River.

Randy Clay, lead outreach specialist for COTS, drew applause when arguing for support for homeless people who live along the trail.

“It’s all about how we approach each other,” he said. “Sometimes some people don’t want to have anything to do with what it is you’ve got to say. Just because I carry around a pocket full of cards and say, ‘I have plenty of resources for you. Do you want them?’ No. I got to figure out how to connect with that person.”

Trail users expressed numerous concerns about public safety, from homeless people accosting users of the trail to open drug use involving needles.

Toni Bacigalupa, coordinator of the Student Resource Center and marketing programs at SRJC’s Petaluma campus, said SRJC students who walk to campus choose not to use the trail.

“The ones on bikes really enjoy taking the trail. People on bikes don’t necessarily feel like they’re in much danger. We do have students ... who walk and told me, ‘I won’t take the trail because walking doesn’t feel safe,’” Bacigalupa said.

A number of attendees expressed regret that two city police officers who had been assigned to monitor the trail as a Homeless Outreach Service Team have been reassigned to other duties.

Lt. Tim Lyons of the Petaluma Police Department said the city has had to make difficult decisions regarding officer assignments. There has been a call for more police presence on high school campuses. In addition, Petaluma recently lost five officers to Santa Rosa.

Lyons said the trail presents challenges with regard to the homeless, but concerns are “more of a narcotic-mental illness issue that we’re trying to address.”

Several attendees brightened the mood by discussing the potential for trail improvements. These may be funded by Measure M, a one-eighth cent sales tax approved by voters in 2018 to support county and city parks. Attendees also discussed writing proposals for a Community Challenge grant from the American Association of Retired Persons AARP and a creek-centered project funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA.

Before improvements are made, the city may want to decide whether Lynch Creek Trail is “a nature trail or a cross-city trail,” said Jay Daniel, a member of the Petaluma Wheelmen Cycling Club.

“If you add (pedestrian and bicycle) traffic to that trail, it will get increasingly dangerous. I like the trail unimproved (and relatively) unused,” said Daniel.

The common point of agreement was the need for more signage.

“There’s very little information to get on or off the trail. There’s no signs along Madison (Street), which is one of the busier roads. There are a smattering of signs downtown,” said Emily Jirout, a member of Friends of Lynch Creek.

“Signage, signage, signage,” said another attendee, eliciting laughs and nods.