Herb Williams, influential North Bay political and business consultant, dies at 82

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 8:57AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Herb Williams, the masterful North Bay political and business strategist whose savviness and powers of persuasion propelled many candidates to office and also proved priceless when directed to charitable endeavors, died Thursday.

Williams, who would have turned 83 on Monday, was a straight-talking powerhouse who flipped his persona as a champion of conservative candidates onto his head with his advocacy of progressive causes such as climate protection. As a member of the national board of the Boy Scouts of America, he also helped open scouting to openly gay youth.

Since settling in Sonoma County in 1992, the Tennessee native and survivor of vicious family violence managed dozens of successful campaigns for seats on local city councils and both the Sonoma and Marin county boards of supervisors. He called his political and business affairs consulting practice Delphi.

“The guy was phenomenal,” said one beneficiary of Williams’ campaign acumen, three-term Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch. “He would ask you a lot of questions, then he would be quiet for a while, then he would reveal an incredible strategy.”

A pollster at heart, Williams would through painstaking research identify the issues of greatest concern to voters. Then he’d direct a campaign focused on the strengths of his candidate’s positions in those area and on the weakness in his or her opponent’s positions.

Williams told a Press Democrat reporter in 2005, “If I was a candidate and barking dogs were my issue and my poll showed only 0.2 percent of the people care about barking dogs, my chances of getting elected would be one in a million.

“But if I talk to them (the voters) about the top three issues they care about most and come up with solutions, I’d have a lot better chance.”

Chris Coulombe, an Army veteran who now heads Pacific Expeditors, a cannabis distribution firm, worked for a time with Williams at Delphi. He witnessed how brilliantly Williams studied polling data and deciphered from it what it is that voters want.

Coulombe said he couldn’t count how many times Williams told of having a nationally prominent political figure say that “when Herb looks at statistics from a survey or poll or whatever it may be, Herb sees people.”

Beyond that ability, Coulombe said Williams, at heart a philosopher and student of the human condition, “could look at somebody and see into that person almost as deeply as the person could seem into himself.”

All throughout a political campaign, from polling to strategizing to knocking on doors, Williams was happiest in the driver’s seat.

“He was usually the strongest will in the room,” said Terry Price, a longtime Sonoma County political consultant. “And there were people he didn’t get along with.”

Price was for decades an adversary of Williams. Often, Williams advised a business-friendly candidate for local office and Price ran the campaign of that person’s more liberal opponent.

“I never thought I would have a relationship with him,” Price said. But the two came together over a Santa Rosa sales measure and other issues, then began lunching once a week and became friends.

“We found out about each other that we were much more alike than we were different,” Price said.

Williams allowed in the ’‘05 Press Democrat story: “I’m very blunt, sometimes too gruff, I talk too loud and some people take the loud talk as yelling at them. Some people feel I can be rude.”

Said friend and client Shirlee Zane, the three-term Sonoma County Board of Supervisors member, “He was a straight shooter. I loved that about him, actually. But I think that was hard for some people.”

As stern and demanding as Williams could be, he had a softness, a bright sense of humor, and much humanity.

Collette Michaud, founder and chief executive of the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County, visited with him at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital several times before his death midday Thursday. One time she found him asleep at the hospital and she was delighted to hear him to laugh his famous laugh.

Williams surely could be “gruff, crabby,” Michaud said.

“But when he laughed, it was this big barrel of a laugh ... it was really sincere and very warm.”

It would have surprised anyone who regarded Williams as right-wing and joyless to have been there when, in 2009, he went to Michaud when she was being worn down by the challenge of trying to create a major children’s museum in Santa Rosa.

She remembers Williams gazing at her, chin down, then announcing, “I’ll help you.” She asked how and he told her, “I’ll be your board president.”

Michaud said great things began to happen to the quest for a children’s museum — among them, a dramatic inflow of donations — when Williams came on board.

The hard-driven consultant to political candidates and business was dedicated, too, to the Sonoma County Family Justice Center, the Santa Rosa-based Center for Climate Protection, Sonoma Clean Power, the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and the Boy Scouts of America.

He recounted in public more than once that becoming a Sscout, and ultimately an Eagle Scout, saved his life. As a teen, he said, he fled an abusive father and found his family in a Boy Scout troop.

One of the greatest sources of pride in his life was his son, fellow Eagle Scout Jesse Williams. The younger Williams was 25 and serving as a U.S. Army staff sergeant when he was killed in Iraq on Easter Sunday of 2007.

Herb Williams said his son, whom he’d raised as a single parent, “grew up to be a man of his word. He was a good man in every sense of the word.”

One way that Herb Williams honored his son, who left behind a wife and a daughter, was to sponsor at the Children’s Museum Jesse’s Train Station,, a miniature railroad layout inspired by Petaluma’s historic station.

Just two years ago, Herb Williams lost his second son, Herbert Sean Williams, to a drug overdose. His third child, Patty Blaylock, lives in Missouri.

Williams was born July  1, 1936, in Nashville.

Blaylock said Thursday her father’s parents divorced when he was young. Her dad liberated himself from the abuse he suffered at his father’s hands, joined the Boy Scouts and went to work, she said.

Herb Williams earned a master’s in philosophy from the University of Heidelberg in Germany. Personally aware of the scourge of arthritis, he worked for a time for the Arthritis Foundation, and then acted on an interest in politics.

Taking a job with the Republican National Committee, he helped Bob Dole win re-election to the U.S. Senate in 1974 during the Watergate era. He subsequently became the Republican National Committee regional director, charged with working with candidates in and around the Pacific Northwest.

Williams moved to San Diego in the early 1980s and founded a political and consumer polling firm, U.S. Surveys and Marketing Information. He would recall traveling to Santa Rosa years later to conduct “the very first survey regarding the widening of Highway 101.”

Williams and his son, Jesse, made their home in Santa Rosa in 1992. The political consultant went to work advising candidates and businesses through much of Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties.

Though generally perceived as a conservative, the adopted son of Sonoma County told people close to him that he’d switched to the Democratic Party.

“I’m not even sure that was true,” daughter Blaylock said, “but he swears it was.”

Williams was gleeful about his work advising political candidates, government entities and businesses.

“He was happiest doing it,” his daughter said.

Agreed his longtime girlfriend, Viki Stockwell of Santa Rosa, “he was his work.”

“I think that’s why he left us,” she added. “Because he couldn’t do it anymore.”

After struggling for years with the effects of diabetes, arthritis and other ailments, Williams moved in late May into the assisted-living portion of a senior residence near Coddingtown. But he continued to work for clients right up until he was admitted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Monday.

Though the work he loved dominated his life, Williams also savored a good meal out, a good laugh and a chance to travel.

Stockwell recalled that early in 2018 Williams didn’t let his reliance on an electric scooter stop him from realizing a Bucket List wish to visit Israel. She said Williams carried a handwritten note as he rolled up to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. He wanted to post his note onto the wall, but he could not move his scooter close enough because of a band of gravel right next to it.

Seeing his predicament, Stockwell said, a Jewish man and a Muslim man lifted Williams and his scooter over the gravel, and Williams stuck his note into a crevice.

“His note said, ‘God bless everyone I love,’ ” she said.

Williams was the recipient of many awards and honors, among them the 2016 Jefferson Award presented to him by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for his decades of service to the Boy Scouts, Family Justice Center, Children’s Museum of Sonoma County and other organizations.

Stockwell said her partner set a beautiful table, loved to shop at Bed, Bath & Beyond and “was one of the most determined men I ever met.”

She told of asking him about two weeks ago as his health and vitality waned if he was giving up. “He looked at me and said, ‘When have I ever given up?’ ””

In addition to his daughter and Stockwell, Williams is survived by two grandchildren.

A public celebration of his life will be planned soon.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine