Fourth of July guide: Where to watch fireworks in Sonoma County 2019

Fourth of July revelers will find an extravaganza of fun around Sonoma County this year, with five days of patriotic celebrations marking Independence Day.

From hometown parades to concerts, barbecues to carnivals, there’s something happening daily starting Wednesday (July 3) through July 7 — along with multiple fireworks displays. At the neighboring Marin County Fair in San Rafael, fireworks shoot off nightly from Wednesday (July 3) through July 7.

There’s also an opportunity to enjoy that all-American, nine-inning pastime when local baseball teams the Sonoma Stompers and the Healdsburg Prune Packers host home games on the Fourth of July.

Don your finest red, white and blue and join the fun at celebrations extending from morning to night. Many are free; most of those with admission fees supporting charitable causes.

Check venues for restrictions on tailgating, pop-up tents, outside alcohol (or food, in some cases), dogs and personal fireworks; also for updates on musical lineups and ticket pricing.

Festivities around the region include the following:

Wednesday, July 3

Sebastopol: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol presents the Third of July “Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival,” with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Analy High School football field, 277-419 Eddie Lane. Music starts at 6:15 p.m. with The Highway Poets and Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs! A flag ceremony begins at 9:20 p.m., with Andy DelMonte singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Fireworks follow at 9:40 p.m.

Details: Admission is $10 adults, $5 kids 6-11, kids 5 and under free. Details: sebastopolkiwanisclub.org

Windsor: The Town of Windsor and the Active 20-30 Club host the annual “Kaboom!” celebration on Wednesday at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road. Gates open at 4 p.m., with local entertainers from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Pat Jordan Band from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the Scotty Mac Band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. A patriotic program starts at 9 p.m. with the National Anthem and the U.S. Army Presentation of Colors. Fireworks follow at 9:40 p.m.

Details: Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free for kids 2 and younger. A VIP dinner from 5-8 p.m. is $75. Details: windsorkaboom.com

Thursday, July 4

Bodega Bay: The Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses present “4th of July in Bodega Bay — A Maritime Celebration,” with events and activities throughout the coastal community on Thursday. The inaugural celebration replaces the fireworks show formerly held at Westside Park. Among the festivities: a “Freedom Paddle” at 8 a.m. in Bodega Harbor; a boat parade at 3:30 p.m. around the harbor and bay; a craft fair from noon to 4 p.m. at the Porto Bodega Marina & RV Park; and a dance featuring New Skye and Dustin Saylor starting at 6 p.m. at The Yacht Club at Bodega Harbour. Parties, kite-flying, art and more presented around the community.

Details: visitbodegabayca.com/fireworks-over-bodega-bay

Cloverdale: The Cloverdale Lions Club presents a fireworks display around 9 p.m. Thursday at Daly Field at Cloverdale High School, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-894-4470, cloverdalechamber.com

Healdsburg: The Fourth of July fun begins with a free community celebration from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Healdsburg Plaza, with a kids’ parade at 11 a.m. Presented by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Department, the festivities include Duck Dash races, a foot race, performances by the Healdsburg Community Band and the Russian River Ramblers and complimentary coffee, churros, hot dogs, snow cones and other treats.