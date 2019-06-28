Fourth of July guide: Where to watch fireworks in Sonoma County 2019

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2019, 9:05AM

Fourth of July revelers will find an extravaganza of fun around Sonoma County this year, with five days of patriotic celebrations marking Independence Day.

From hometown parades to concerts, barbecues to carnivals, there’s something happening daily starting Wednesday (July 3) through July 7 — along with multiple fireworks displays. At the neighboring Marin County Fair in San Rafael, fireworks shoot off nightly from Wednesday (July 3) through July 7.

There’s also an opportunity to enjoy that all-American, nine-inning pastime when local baseball teams the Sonoma Stompers and the Healdsburg Prune Packers host home games on the Fourth of July.

Don your finest red, white and blue and join the fun at celebrations extending from morning to night. Many are free; most of those with admission fees supporting charitable causes.

Check venues for restrictions on tailgating, pop-up tents, outside alcohol (or food, in some cases), dogs and personal fireworks; also for updates on musical lineups and ticket pricing.

Festivities around the region include the following:

Wednesday, July 3

Sebastopol: The Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol presents the Third of July “Fireworks Extravaganza & Music Festival,” with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Analy High School football field, 277-419 Eddie Lane. Music starts at 6:15 p.m. with The Highway Poets and Danny Click and the Hell Yeahs! A flag ceremony begins at 9:20 p.m., with Andy DelMonte singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Fireworks follow at 9:40 p.m.

Details: Admission is $10 adults, $5 kids 6-11, kids 5 and under free. Details: sebastopolkiwanisclub.org

Windsor: The Town of Windsor and the Active 20-30 Club host the annual “Kaboom!” celebration on Wednesday at Keiser Park, 700 Windsor River Road. Gates open at 4 p.m., with local entertainers from 4:30-5:30 p.m., the Pat Jordan Band from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the Scotty Mac Band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. A patriotic program starts at 9 p.m. with the National Anthem and the U.S. Army Presentation of Colors. Fireworks follow at 9:40 p.m.

Details: Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 3-17, free for kids 2 and younger. A VIP dinner from 5-8 p.m. is $75. Details: windsorkaboom.com

Thursday, July 4

Bodega Bay: The Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses present “4th of July in Bodega Bay — A Maritime Celebration,” with events and activities throughout the coastal community on Thursday. The inaugural celebration replaces the fireworks show formerly held at Westside Park. Among the festivities: a “Freedom Paddle” at 8 a.m. in Bodega Harbor; a boat parade at 3:30 p.m. around the harbor and bay; a craft fair from noon to 4 p.m. at the Porto Bodega Marina & RV Park; and a dance featuring New Skye and Dustin Saylor starting at 6 p.m. at The Yacht Club at Bodega Harbour. Parties, kite-flying, art and more presented around the community.

Details: visitbodegabayca.com/fireworks-over-bodega-bay

Cloverdale: The Cloverdale Lions Club presents a fireworks display around 9 p.m. Thursday at Daly Field at Cloverdale High School, 509 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

Details: 707-894-4470, cloverdalechamber.com

Healdsburg: The Fourth of July fun begins with a free community celebration from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Healdsburg Plaza, with a kids’ parade at 11 a.m. Presented by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise and the Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Department, the festivities include Duck Dash races, a foot race, performances by the Healdsburg Community Band and the Russian River Ramblers and complimentary coffee, churros, hot dogs, snow cones and other treats.

Details: cm.healdsburg.com/events/details/july-4th-community-celebration-9228

Take a late-afternoon break for the Healdsburg Prune Packers game against the San Francisco Seals at 5 p.m. Thursday at historic Recreation Park, 515 Piper St. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger. The collegiate summer baseball team has home games from Wednesday (July 3) through July 7, and then another home stretch July 9-14.

Details: prunepackers.org

Complete the holiday fun with fireworks hosted by the Healdsburg American Legion Sotoyome Post 111 at dusk at the Healdsburg High School baseball field, 1024 Prince Ave. Admission is free, with donations accepted.

Details: cm.healdsburg.com/events/details/healdsburg-4th-of-july-fireworks-10305

Kenwood: Start the Fourth of July in Kenwood with the annual pancake breakfast from 7 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Kenwood Community Church, 9637 Channing Row. Watch as runners head out at 7:30 a.m. for the Empire Runners Club 3K and 10K Wine Country Races (the Tot Trot starts at 8:45 a.m.) The Kenwood Community Club’s “Kenwood Fourth of July Hometown Parade” begins at 10:30 a.m. at Kenwood Plaza Park, 200 Warm Springs Road. The theme is “The Great Outdoors,” with local volunteers Bill Myers and Dave Chalk of Bill and Dave Hikes as grand marshals. The fun continues as the Glen Ellen-Kenwood Rotary Club hosts a barbecue, games and live music by BlueRock at 11:30 a.m. at the park. Admission is free.

Details: kenwoodparade.org, kenwoodfootrace.com, kenwoodcommunitychurch.com

Petaluma: The Fourth of July begins with a welcome, bell-ringing, proclamation, patriotic readings and refreshments from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth St. The museum’s “Liberty Bell” will be on display for guests to ring. Lemonade and cookies provided. Free admission.

Details: 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com/calendar-event/4th-of-july

Gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday for the Petaluma “4th of July Fireworks Festival” at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, 175 Fairgrounds Drive. The free event includes local food and beverage vendors, kids’ activities and live music, with fireworks at dusk.

Details: visitpetaluma.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-festival

Rohnert Park: The Green Music Center on the Sonoma State University campus brings together an Independence Day celebration like no other, the “Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” with the Santa Rosa Symphony, Transcendence Theatre Company and a fireworks display billed as the biggest in Sonoma County. A Kid Zone with carnival games and activities welcomes guests at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5:30 p.m.) at Weill Hall and Lawn. The performance includes show tunes and patriotic classics, with Michael Berkowitz conducting the symphony. Tickets range from $25 to $45, and $12.50 for lawn seating for youth 3-12.

Details: 707-664-4246, gmc.sonoma.edu/4th-of-july-fireworks-spectacular

Santa Rosa: The Active 20-30 Club of Santa Rosa presents “Red, White and BOOM,” a day of family fun starting at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Road. Repeatedly voted the best fireworks show in Sonoma County by Press Democrat readers, the event features kids’ activities, food vendors, live music including Wonder Bread 5, and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. simulcast to KZST 100.1 FM. Tickets are $10 ages 12 and older, $8 veterans, $5 kids 5-11, free for younger children. VIP tickets are $65-$75 and include a meal.

Details: srboom.com/new, eventbrite.com/e/red-white-boom-2019-tickets-63408914771

Sebastopol: Sebastopol’s Wednesday night Peacetown summer concert series moves to Thursday for a Fourth of July celebration from noon to 6 p.m. at Ives Park, 7400 Willow St. The Community Band performs patriotic songs at noon, followed by The Old Blind Dogs at 2:30 p.m. and FulaMuse (The Fula Brothers and MaMuse) at 4:30 p.m. Free admission, donations accepted.

Details: 707-508-5449, peacetown.org/conserts-series

Sonoma: The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association starts the holiday selling mimosas at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Sonoma Plaza, as early birds set up to watch the “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade” kicking off at 10 a.m. around the downtown square. The theme is “Rocket Out of This World,” celebrating 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing. Former astronaut and Sonoma resident Russell “Rusty” Schweickart is the parade grand marshal.

A festival runs until 5 p.m. in the Plaza, with food, art, games and entertainment. A patriotic ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. at Grinstead Amphitheater, followed by a musical lineup featuring Mighty Creatures of Habit, Driven and Illegitimate AC/DC. BlueRock performs 7 to 10 p.m. at Field of Dreams, 151 First St. W., one of several places to watch the SVFA’s fireworks show that shoots off at dusk from the General Vallejo Home field at Third Street West and West Spain Street. The show is free, with donations accepted. Baseball fans can watch local independent professional baseball team the Sonoma Stompers vs. Salina Stockade at 6:05 p.m. at Arnold Field, 180 First St. W. Game tickets are $10-$18.

Details: sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org/fourth-of-july, stompersbaseball.com

Sugarloaf Ridge State Park: A strenuous, 6.5-mile round-trip hike to Bald Mountain at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park rewards participants with views of up to 18 different fireworks displays from across the Bay Area. Sonoma Valley-based Bill & Dave Hikes leads the annual trek to the valley’s highest mountain, with 1,500-foot elevation gains. A mountaintop reception celebrates the climb (and Sugarloaf’s 50th anniversary), with snacks, sweets and beverages served as the sun sets. Hikers should gather by 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the group campsite at Sugarloaf, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road, Kenwood. Details: Tickets are $50 adults, $10 children 12-17. Space is limited. Not recommended for children under 12.

Details: sonomaecologycenter.org/event/fourth-of-july-fireworks-hike-2/?instance_id=3425

Friday, July 5

Monte Rio: Monte Rio Beach, 20400 Bohemian Highway, is the setting for holiday fun, starting with the Big Rocky Games from noon to 4 p.m. July 5. The town’s boat parade and water curtain with projections of patriotic images begin at dusk, with a fireworks show over the Russian River as the day’s grand finale. Free admission, donations accepted.

Details: 707-865-9956, monterio.org/event-2775243

Saturday, July 6

Monte Rio: The river town celebration continues with a chicken and ribs barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at the Monte Rio Fire Protection District’s headquarters fire station, 9870 Main St.

Details: 707-865-2067, monterio.org/event-2775243

Penngrove: Stop by the firehouse at 11000 Main St. in Penngrove for the Rancho Adobe Firefighters’ Association pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. July 6. The annual event includes a live fire demonstration showing how sprinklers work as a room is set ablaze. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children 12 and younger.

Details: rafd.org/2019-07-06-rancho-adobe-firefighters-association-pancake-breakfast

Sunday, July 7

Penngrove: The holiday festivities end in Penngrove with the “Biggest Little Parade in Northern California” kicking off at 11 a.m. July 7 on Main Street. The parade grand marshal is Roland Mellor, a longtime member and past president of Penngrove Social Firemen, which hosts the event.

Following the parade, head to nearby Penngrove Park for a barbecue, kids’ games and country music by Train Wreck Junction. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free; barbecue options from $8-$16, with 4-Hers selling drinks and desserts for $1.

Details: penngrovesocialfiremen.org/penngrove-parade

