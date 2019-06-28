Where to find fireworks for sale in Petaluma

A part of many Fourth of July celebrations, fireworks are a staple of celebrating the United States’ independence.

Starting Friday, they’ll be available for purchase in some parts of Sonoma County.

Sebastopol will allow fireworks stands to open Friday. Sales open Monday in Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cloverdale.

The four cities allow sales and use of “safe and sane” fireworks, which explode and fizzle but do not shoot into the air. Sales must benefit local civic organizations.

Fireworks of all kinds are banned in other parts of Sonoma County.

Cal Fire reminds people that they should only purchase fireworks from authorized organizations, have a fire extinguisher handy, and to never modify or enhance fireworks.

To check regulations regarding fireworks sales, possession and discharge in your area, visit the Sonoma County website here: sonomacounty.ca.gov.

Here’s where you can find TNT Fireworks and Phantom Fireworks stands in Sebastopol, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cloverdale:

Petaluma (opening Monday)

TNT Fireworks

2000 Lakeville Hwy.

203 South McDowell Blvd.

101 McDowell Blvd.

175 Fairgrounds Dr.

301 North McDowell Blvd.

580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy.

429 McDowell Blvd.

400 East Washington St.

4994 Petaluma Blvd. North

Phantom Fireworks

200 Ely Blvd. South

1056 Petaluma Blvd. North

901-939 Lakeville Hwy.

301-309 East Washington St.

...

Sebastopol (opening Friday)

TNT Fireworks

406 North Main St.

550 Gravenstein Highway North

788 Gravenstein Highway North

...

Rohnert Park (opening Monday)

TNT Fireworks

1460 East Cotati Ave.

1475 Southwest Blvd.

100 State Farm Dr.

6089-6101 Redwood Dr.

6378 Commerce Blvd.

380 Rohnert Park Expressway

6340 Commerce Blvd.

901 Golf Course Dr.

475 Rohnert Park Expressway

605 Rohnert Park Expressway West

5195 Redwood Dr.

4825 Redwood Dr.

4625 Redwood Dr.

Phantom Fireworks

6591 Commerce Blvd.

501 Rohnert Park Expressway

5000 Roberts Lake Rd.

...

Cloverdale (opening Monday)

TNT Fireworks

1215 S. Cloverdale Blvd.

570 - 750 Cloverdale Blvd. S.