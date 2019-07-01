SMART chief pledges to consider more rail safety measures following two deaths on tracks

The head of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit promised a full investigation of the deaths of two people — a female pedestrian and male bicyclist — struck and killed by trains last week at the same Rohnert Park intersection.

In his first remarks about the fatalities Thursday and Friday on the SMART tracks, general manager Farhad Mansourian on Saturday said he’s sending a team to the Golf Course Drive crash site on Monday to investigate safety measures, and pedestrian and cyclist behavior at the intersection.

Three of the six people struck and killed along the 43-mile passenger rail line since SMART started service in August 2017 have died at that intersection.

“We will figure out what else can be done, what else should be done,” he said, including possibly hiring more safety officers to monitor the rail line and train stations. “We cannot physically stop you, but we can physically slow you down. We have got to figure out what else we can do before you get (to the crossing).”

A preliminary review of last week’s back-to-back fatal crashes found that the flashing safety lights, the guardrails and the ringing alarms at the crossing all were functioning properly, he said.

It appears that the pedestrian and cyclist either ignored or were unaware of the warning signs at the railroad crossing. Transit agency officials have to figure out how to address such “human behavior,” he said.

“We put in red lights, gates, bells that ding, ding, ding” and when gates were lowered “people still chose to go under them, around them ... to beat the train,” Mansourian said.

On Friday, shortly before 6:42 a.m., an unidentified man riding a bicycle was struck by a southbound SMART train shortly before 6:42 a.m. Less than 24 hours earlier, Jimmie Joy Qualls, 30, was run over by a train after she walked under a gate crossing arm and then was hit on the tracks by a northbound train believed to be going between 65 mph to 70 mph. Qualls was apparently homeless, and earlier this week was warned multiple times by a SMART code enforcement officer not to walk on the train tracks.

On Saturday at the Golf Course Drive train crossing, the recent deaths were still fresh on the minds of several homeless people in the area. A few of the homeless were parked in trucks, cars and RVs at Roberts Lake Park & Ride lot.

Bruce Mills, 66, said he saw Qualls on Thursday walking around the parking lot, saying strange things like, “I’m looking for my mommy.” Mills, a west Sonoma County native, has been homeless for a few years and lives out of his truck.

“I’m sorry that she got killed,” he said. “But I’m glad it was quick for her. The train couldn’t have stopped if it wanted to anyway.”

In the far corner of the parking lot, the side closest to the rail crossing, Anthony Gondola, 45, tinkered with the dead battery of his truck. Gondola, a construction worker who has been homeless for about three years and has been staying at the Park & Ride lot for about five weeks, said some homeless people cross the train tracks at Golf Course Drive to get to the bathroom at the nearby gas station, or to go to stores like the Walmart on the west side of Highway 101.