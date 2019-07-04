Petaluma braces for heavy wildfire season

YOUSEF BAIG
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 4, 2019, 12:01AM

PREPARING FOR A PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF

Pacific Gas & Electric representatives could shut down Petaluma’s power multiple times each fire season if several factors align. They include, but are not limited to, high winds (including red flag warnings), low humidity, dry vegetation that could serve as fuel, fire threat to electrical infrastructure, on-the-ground observations and a public safety risk.

Utilities recommend establishing an emergency plan that includes:

*Update your contact information with your local energy company
*Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers
*Plan for any medical needs
*Plan for the needs of pets and livestock
*Build or restock your emergency kit
*Designate an emergency meeting location
*Know how to manually open your garage door
*Ensure backup generators are ready to safely operate
*Identify the unique needs of your family and loved ones in the area for your emergency plan

Source: Pacific Gas & Electric

MORE INFORMATION

Visit petalumastar.com/powershutoff, prepareforpowerdown.com or readyforwildfire.org. Click here to see if your home is near a fire-threat district.

Fireworks will bang and fizzle across Petaluma Thursday night as residents celebrate America’s independence with legal personal pyrotechnics. But in a region wary from the recurring reminders of what one spark can do on a hot, windy day, it could very well be for the last time as city officials pursue every precaution to sidestep a potential disaster.

Among the list of goals and priorities adopted this week by the Petaluma City Council is a potential ban of the sale and use of state-sanctioned fireworks, one of several safety measures being taken to ensure the second-largest city in Sonoma County avoids any unprovoked destruction.

Over the past month, officials have been conducting training exercises, meeting with Pacific Gas & Electric to discuss discretionary power outages, and inspecting the conditions of fire prone properties citywide – annual undertakings done with greater earnest after consecutive years of devastating blazes throughout California.

“There’s definitely a realization that we’re in a new norm, and the anticipation is a little bit haunting with the potential of what we’ve seen the last few years,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach. “I hate to use the word, but it is scary.”

City officials have been meeting with PG&E representatives to plan for the growing likelihood of a precautionary power shutoff in Petaluma, forming strategies to ensure the community and its most sensitive facilities can sustain themselves during an outage that could last multiple days.

The utility company anticipates the outages could occur several times per year, and would impact every household that receives power through the grid, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Even homes with rooftop solar panels could be impacted unless they have a backup battery, she said.

The California Public Utilities Commission in May gave the green light to allow utilities to cutoff electricity to prevent catastrophic fires like the Camp Fire last year that killed at least 85 people and destroyed nearly all of the town of Paradise, burning roughly 18,800 structures.

Earlier this year, Cal Fire determined the Butte County fire, the deadliest in state history, was started by a transmission line owned by PG&E.

So far, the utility company has performed two shutdowns – both on June 8 – impacting almost 23,000 total customers in Butte, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Yuba counties. Each blackout lasted at least 12 hours.

In urbanized areas like neighborhoods, power is provided by distribution lines. The focus for utilities under the shutoff policy are transmission lines, the bigger, higher-voltage steel towers that dispense electricity across regions and states.

Transmission lines in Petaluma connect to a network that extends to the Vacaville area.

A combination of factors would lead to an intentional blackout of Petaluma, Contreras said. Generally, if a red flag warning had been issued by the National Weather Service, a mix of sustained winds 25 mph or higher with gusts above 45 mph, humidity 20% or lower, dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations collectively could trigger a shutdown, she said.

“Although you may not live or work in a high-threat fire area, your power may be shut off if the line in your community runs through an area that experiences those conditions,” Contreras said. “That’s just the way the grid works.”

A fire map was released by the CPUC this year that identifies high fire-threat areas statewide that would be more susceptible to a shutoff.

While nearly all of Petaluma’s urban areas are clear, the west Petaluma hillsides and the eastern outskirts toward the western face of Sonoma Mountain are designated Tier 2, or elevated risk.

The eastern slopes of the mountain on the Sonoma Valley side, the site of Nuns Fire in October 2017, are rated as Tier 3, or extreme risk.

Under the policy, PG&E will provide at least 48 hours notice of a potential shutoff, and is asking customers to update their contact information by phone or online to ensure every resident receives notice, Contreras said.

The goal is to restore power within 24 hours once the weather conditions have passed, the lines have been inspected either on the ground or by air, and any necessary repairs have been made, she said.

“We’re getting better at that process and increasing the speed of it by using helicopters and dispatching crews from other areas to the needed location,” Contreras said.

Local officials are urging residents to sign up for Nixle and SoCo alerts, and to come up with contingency plans when a shutoff is announced, especially for those with medical conditions that rely on electricity.

PG&E will be giving a presentation to the city council on July 15 to help inform Petaluma residents on how they can prepare for a shutdown.

“This is a pretty probable thing that may occur one or a few times this fall and summer, and boy, what an impact.” Schach said. “The biggest thing now is to self-identify solutions and educate others on how they can be prepared.”

Throughout June, the Petaluma Fire Department conducted wildland training exercises in west Petaluma, refreshing different suppression techniques and simulating extraction methods that are unique to servicing wildfires.

Procedures like progressive hose laying where firefighters extend waterlines as they move forward, bump-and-run maneuvers to follow the front of a fire from one house to the next, and helicopter rope rescues for victims in hard to reach areas were the highlights, Schach said.

Crewmembers also revisited how to use hand tools to create natural fire breaks and went over tips for effectively deploying their personal shelters, an aluminum tent that fits in a small container the size of a lunchbox, and could save their life if the flames take an unexpected turn.

The annual training regimen is part of a department wide certification process that ensures the agency can carry out the spectrum of tasks needed whenever a local strike team is called on to assist at a fire event along the West Coast, Schach said.

Since June 17, fire officials have also been inspecting 710 different properties across the city as part of an annual weed abatement program that helps keep vacant parcels from becoming dangerous kindling.

The properties also double as natural fire breaks to help protect Petaluma’s urbanized areas.

“Even two-, three-foot-long grass can put out flame lengths 6-10 feet high depending on winds,” Fire Marshal Jessica Power said. “By keeping them short, it gives our firefighters a chance to get on scene while it’s still small and put it all out.”

As for the fate of fireworks in Petaluma, the city council is expected to take action on a ban by the end of the year, a decision that will likely receive strong opposition from the local nonprofits that rely on sales for fundraising, the firework manufacturers and residents that enjoy them as part of the holiday tradition.

So-called “safe and sane” firework sales are currently allowed in Sebastopol, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Cloverdale.

Over a 10-year span, Petaluma firefighters responded to 64 fires caused by pyrotechnics, causing an estimated $475,000 in damages, although a structure fire in 2015 was responsible for $424,000 of that, according to officials.

Two years ago, firefighters contained a small vegetation fire on a dry field near Shollenberger Park that was supposedly caused by an illegal aerial firework, which fire officials say are often masked by the sanctioned firecrackers sold around Petaluma each year.

Mayor Teresa Barrett, a longtime advocate of a total ban, recently called for another discussion on the issue. The previous council debated the ban in October, but declined to adopt anything since any action would likely have had to be readdressed by the current elected board.

With the reality of fire potential never far from thought, officials view the ban as a necessary measure to maintain public safety.

“I really, really hope we can put this ban on the agenda (soon) so that the nonprofits that depend on money from these sales can move in another direction, and we can have a fireworks-free Fourth of July, except for what we do officially as a city,” Barrett said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)

