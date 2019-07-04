Petaluma braces for heavy wildfire season

Visit petalumastar.com/powershutoff , prepareforpowerdown.com or readyforwildfire.org . Click here to see if your home is near a fire-threat district.

*Update your contact information with your local energy company *Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers *Plan for any medical needs *Plan for the needs of pets and livestock *Build or restock your emergency kit *Designate an emergency meeting location *Know how to manually open your garage door *Ensure backup generators are ready to safely operate *Identify the unique needs of your family and loved ones in the area for your emergency plan

Pacific Gas & Electric representatives could shut down Petaluma’s power multiple times each fire season if several factors align. They include, but are not limited to, high winds (including red flag warnings), low humidity, dry vegetation that could serve as fuel, fire threat to electrical infrastructure, on-the-ground observations and a public safety risk.

Fireworks will bang and fizzle across Petaluma Thursday night as residents celebrate America’s independence with legal personal pyrotechnics. But in a region wary from the recurring reminders of what one spark can do on a hot, windy day, it could very well be for the last time as city officials pursue every precaution to sidestep a potential disaster.

Among the list of goals and priorities adopted this week by the Petaluma City Council is a potential ban of the sale and use of state-sanctioned fireworks, one of several safety measures being taken to ensure the second-largest city in Sonoma County avoids any unprovoked destruction.

Over the past month, officials have been conducting training exercises, meeting with Pacific Gas & Electric to discuss discretionary power outages, and inspecting the conditions of fire prone properties citywide – annual undertakings done with greater earnest after consecutive years of devastating blazes throughout California.

“There’s definitely a realization that we’re in a new norm, and the anticipation is a little bit haunting with the potential of what we’ve seen the last few years,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach. “I hate to use the word, but it is scary.”

City officials have been meeting with PG&E representatives to plan for the growing likelihood of a precautionary power shutoff in Petaluma, forming strategies to ensure the community and its most sensitive facilities can sustain themselves during an outage that could last multiple days.

The utility company anticipates the outages could occur several times per year, and would impact every household that receives power through the grid, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Even homes with rooftop solar panels could be impacted unless they have a backup battery, she said.

The California Public Utilities Commission in May gave the green light to allow utilities to cutoff electricity to prevent catastrophic fires like the Camp Fire last year that killed at least 85 people and destroyed nearly all of the town of Paradise, burning roughly 18,800 structures.

Earlier this year, Cal Fire determined the Butte County fire, the deadliest in state history, was started by a transmission line owned by PG&E.

So far, the utility company has performed two shutdowns – both on June 8 – impacting almost 23,000 total customers in Butte, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Yuba counties. Each blackout lasted at least 12 hours.

In urbanized areas like neighborhoods, power is provided by distribution lines. The focus for utilities under the shutoff policy are transmission lines, the bigger, higher-voltage steel towers that dispense electricity across regions and states.

Transmission lines in Petaluma connect to a network that extends to the Vacaville area.

A combination of factors would lead to an intentional blackout of Petaluma, Contreras said. Generally, if a red flag warning had been issued by the National Weather Service, a mix of sustained winds 25 mph or higher with gusts above 45 mph, humidity 20% or lower, dry vegetation and on-the-ground observations collectively could trigger a shutdown, she said.

“Although you may not live or work in a high-threat fire area, your power may be shut off if the line in your community runs through an area that experiences those conditions,” Contreras said. “That’s just the way the grid works.”

A fire map was released by the CPUC this year that identifies high fire-threat areas statewide that would be more susceptible to a shutoff.