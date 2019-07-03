Fun on the Fourth: Things to do in Petaluma on Independence Day

If you are among those who can’t imagine Independence Day without your very own fireworks show, Petaluma still allows the “safe and sane” variety, which can be found at a number of stands in Petaluma through the Fourth of July. Here is a complete list of locations for fireworks stands, all benefitting different local charitable organizations, churches, sports teams and the like.

The Fourth of July is generally a very energetic time. Independence Day is arguably the loudest, brightest, biggest, and most (literally) explosive holiday observed in America. From parades and barbecues to fireworks, from pancake breakfasts to bell ringing to music in Theatre Square, there is plenty going on for anyone looking to make a little noise themselves.

Here are a few things you might not know are happening this Fourth of July, here in Petaluma, and beyond.

ANNUAL VETERANS

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

A great way to kick off your 4th of July morning is with a nice big American breakfast, courtesy of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. This annual fundraiser begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Hall, 1094 S. Petaluma Blvd. It runs until 11 a.m., and every meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork link sausages, fruit cocktail and coffee or juice. Breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for kids.

BELL-RINGING

CEREMONY

It’s a tradition in Petaluma. Every Fourth of July, on the steps of the Historical Museum (20 Fourth St.), residents gather to hear the tale of John F. Kennedy’s “Bell-ringing Proclamation,” plus the story of the Putnam Family and the Korbel Bell, and how that bell became a prized and beloved artifact of the museum. Watch local Boy Scouts raise the flag and listen to a proclamation by Petaluma’s mayor at 10:30 a.m., and then, at 11 a.m., grab a spot in for your own turn at ringing the historic bell. Free lemonade and home-made cookies will be served as well.

LIVE MUSIC IN

THEATER SQUARE

Okay, it happens every Thursday all summer long, but the fact that it is still even happening on the Fourth of July is pretty cool. Live music from 4:30-7 p.m, right smack dab in Theatre Square happening in Theater Square. Some truly exceptional performers are scheduled weekly (Sundays too), but this Independence Day, you can check out the legendary keyboardist Scott Guberman, best known for his collaborations with Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead.

FREE

FAIRGROUND

FIREWORKS

One of Petaluma’s most beloved holiday events, this annual fireworks display draws thousands each year to the Petaluma Fairgrounds.

Bring a blanket and lawn chair, stake out your spot, enjoy live music by The Highway Poets and La Agencia before the fireworks, along with food and drink booths, and plenty of other fun activities.

The fairgrounds open at 5 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk.

FLOATING AND

FIREWORKS

Boasting the best view of the fireworks in town, the West Side Aquaducks swim team Petaluma Swim Cen-ter is, for its second year, hosting the popular Float ‘n Fireworks event, from 7-10 p.m. at the Petaluma Swim Center, 900 Washington St. There will be free floaties, games and prizes and face painting. Food will be available for purchase, and best of all, you can watch the fireworks while bobbing and floating in a heated pool. Cost is $8 for kids, $12 for adults. For more information, visit PetalumaAquaducks.com.