Suspects sought in Valley Ford party brawl that left man with life-threatening head injury

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives on Monday continued to piece together the chain of events that ended in gunfire in rural Valley Ford and sent two men to a hospital, one with a life‑threatening head injury.

The men, both of Rohnert Park, remained alive Monday, said Misti Wood, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The violence broke out late Saturday night during a gathering at a home in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road, near the Bodega Bay Oyster Co.

When deputies arrived, they found about 30 people at the scene. The crowd directed deputies to the two injured men, Wood said. The man with the head wound was found in a car and the second man, with an injured leg, was in the back yard.

At least one of the men was shot, Wood said. But details, including which man was shot and what happened during the altercation, weren’t released.

The man with the head wound was transported by air to a nearby hospital, while the man with the leg wound was transported by ground, Wood said.

Witnesses at the house told deputies the crowd was gathered for an after-party following a gender reveal party at Finley Park in Santa Rosa. A fight broke out at the after-party, which led to the two men being injured.

Deputies obtained search warrants for the house and six vehicles but were unable to locate the suspects, Wood said. The suspects eluded a search of the surrounding area by deputies, assisted by the sheriff’s Henry 1 helicopter.

Detectives were still searching for suspects Monday evening. The Sheriff’s Office will release more information about the case Tuesday, Wood said.