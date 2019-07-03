25 things tourists get wrong about Sonoma County

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 3, 2019, 9:11AM
Updated 6 hours ago

With its world-class wineries, Michelin star restaurants and breathtaking scenery, Sonoma County is the ideal destination for vacationers looking for a taste of Wine Country.

But there is a lot they get wrong about our picturesque bit of paradise.

From mispronouncing town names to hitting the same tourist traps over and over again, vacationers could learn a thing or two from seasoned locals.

Click through our gallery above to get some advice from the experts on all things Sonoma County.

