At Bounty Farm in Petaluma, a fun summer job

For Skyler Penny, harvesting garlic is like digging for dinosaur bones. The complicated process involves the use of crowbars and power tools to pry the prized plant out of the ground without damaging the cloves.

“You feel like an archaeologist,” said Penny, a crew member with the Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps.

Just in time for the busy summer gardening season, a new crew of young workers has descended on the Bounty Farm, a hidden gem down a dirt road on Petaluma’s west side. A project of Petaluma People Services Center, the nonprofit farm is overflowing with fresh produce, including bestselling strawberries, and is in need of able hands to harvest it.

Enter the Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps, or SCYEC, which gives youth and adults a chance to help out around a farm. The nonprofit organization, now in its 11th year, has given more than 1,700 Sonoma County youth and young adults the chance to work in the field.

“By engaging youth in paid job training and work experience, we are empowering them to develop a connection to their community, economy and environment while simultaneously helping restore ecosystems and proactively managing our creeks, trails, and natural resources,” said David Rabbitt, chairman of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

The group has raised $9 million dollars in funding over the last decade, which they continue to invest in program improvements each year. A crew day on Tuesday gave Petaluma residents the chance to see all off the work put in by the crew to put produce on the shelves of the farmers market.

Before crew members took the visitors on a tour through the farm, Elece Hempel, the executive director of PPSC, told everyone how the farm was first started. Then everyone shared the experience of their first jobs, which varied from babysitting to work in the field.

“I was Washington’s Junior Miss, and as my son likes to remind me, I didn’t win a beauty pageant,” Hempel joked.

The crew split into two groups and led the visitors on a tour of the farm, explaining where all the crops are grown, how the produce is harvested, as well as explaining farm practices described as “beyond organic.”

“We have the plants do the work for us,” said Reyna Yagi, Bounty’s farm manager. The farm does not use fertilizer and practices cover cropping to try to “confuse the insects,” she said.

Only starting full-time in January, Yagi has quickly taken a leadership position, which has pushed her out of her comfort zone, but in a good way, she said.

“This job forced me to experiment in the kitchen,” Yagi said. “I never even thought of chard before this job, and now I put it in everything, and I think I’ve started to like it.”

Yagi made it known how much Bounty values their volunteers, paid staff and visiting residents.

“Bring a book, walk around, just visit,” she said.

Wednesday and Saturday from 9 to noon, and Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., the farm is open for volunteer hours, but the crew encourages people to stop by whenever they can. The upside of being an urban farm is being around so many people all the time, explained Yagi.

Being located near low-income housing, the farm offers discounted rates on their produce for their neighbors and invites neighboring kids to get involved and stop by. An additional inviting element of the farm can be seen on the signs posted across the fields.

As a donation from the McKinley school, each sign has a Spanish translation, allowing a more diverse understanding and involvement from the Spanish-speaking community.

“It is the volunteer base that is the farm,” Yagi said.