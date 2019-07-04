‘Armed and dangerous’ Petaluma man sought in Valley Ford party shooting, stabbing

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives are searching for a man in connection with a Valley Ford gang‑related fight that left one man with a life‑threatening stab wound in his head and another with a gunshot wound.

Eduardo Giovay Lopez‑Cabrera, 21, of Petaluma, is suspected of being the shooter, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said in a news release Wednesday.

Known to answer to “Peque,” “Pequeño” and “Shorty,” Lopez‑Cabrera is considered armed and dangerous, Wood said. Detectives warned he should not be approached, but they asked anyone who sees him to call 911.

A photo of the man was released early Wednesday afternoon, along with a further description of him. He’s 5‑foot‑1 and weighs about 135 pounds.

On Monday, detectives arrested two others — Anthony Racines, 19, of Rohnert Park, and Calvin Garcia, 23, of Santa Rosa — believed to be involved in the fight, Wood said.

Deputies were called around 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a fight at a home in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road, where about 30 people had gathered for a party. A fight started after the victims arrived, leading to the stabbing and shooting. The suspects then fled.

Deputies found the man with the head wound in a car, and the second victim was in the backyard with the leg wound. Both were taken to area hospitals.

The man with the head wound remained in critical condition Wednesday. The other victim was released from the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release their names because of the violent crimes involved. Both men are from Rohnert Park.

The violence came after a party earlier in the day at Santa Rosa’s Finley Park that had continued at the Valley Ford home. Detectives suspect the three suspects and two victims were the only ones involved in the fight and said it was likely gang-related.

Detectives interviewed people at the party and searched the house and cars, leading to Monday’s arrests and a further search for Lopez‑Cabrera.

They arrested Garcia on suspicion of attempted murder and battery causing serious injury. He was being held without bail because of a parole hold.

Racines was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, battery with serious injury and a gang enhancement, all felonies. He remained in jail Wednesday on $55,000 bail.

The Take Back Our Community program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Lopez‑Cabrera’s arrest and conviction. Violent crimes Sgt. Brandon Cutting said anyone with information on the man’s location is asked to call 707‑565‑2185.