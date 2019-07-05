Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shoots assault suspect in Bodega Bay

SUSAN MINICHELLO
PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 5, 2019, 9:17AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A man was shot Thursday night by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in Bodega Bay after he allegedly assaulted officers, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s deputy responded around 8:10 p.m. to reports of a man assaulting people near Swan and Heron Drives, where they found multiple injured people.

Witnesses told officers that the man, who was suspected of stealing a car, was on the 21000 block of Pelican Loop.

The man was found there, assaulted the officers, then was shot by a deputy, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The man and injured people were taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

Show Comment

Our Network

Santa Rosa Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine