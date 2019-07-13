Petaluma creeks cleared for flood control

The last measurable rainfall in Petaluma was nearly two months ago, but city and county officials are already preparing for the next flood.

Workers are taking advantage of long sunny days and low water levels to clean out local creeks, where debris frequently causes winter flooding. Meanwhile, the Petaluma City Council recently approved a contract for the next phase of a flood control project along the upper reaches of the Petaluma River.

Countywide, crews have launched a $4 million maintenance project along more than 40 streams including several in Petaluma, an annual chore aimed at reducing flood risk on dozens of small tributaries.

Work began in June with brush clearing along Washington Creek near the intersection of Sonoma Mountain Parkway and East Washington Street in Petaluma, among other waterways, kicking off a project that will continue through mid-October.

The work includes clearing vegetation and removing sediment to enhance water flow along portions of the creeks that double as engineered flood control channels, as well as planting vegetation to enhance the waterway habitat for fish and wildlife, said Barry Dugan, a Sonoma Water spokesman.

The agency that delivers water to 600,000 Sonoma and Marin county residents, maintains 75 miles of flood control channels and each spring conducts studies to determine where work needs to be done, he said.

“It’s one of the many ways we work to protect our communities and our watersheds,” said David Rabbitt, chairman of county Board of Supervisors and water agency board of directors.

The annual maintenance work is done to benefit the environment and to maximize channel capacity to prevent overflows that can cause flooding, Dugan said.

Heavy equipment is used to clear rocks, gravel and sand from stream beds, while rocks and vegetation are positioned to stabilize stream banks and prevent erosion.

Sonoma Water biologists and arborists survey the maintenance sites to prevent disturbance of nesting birds and oversee brush clearing, he said. Petaluma-area creeks slated for maintenance include Adobe Creek, Capri Creek, Corona Creek tributary, East Fork McDowell Creek, East Washington Creek, Lichau Creek, Petaluma River, Thompson Creek and Washington Creek.

The agency obtains permits for the work from federal, state and regional agencies responsible for wildlife, waterways and water quality.

Separately, the city council this month approved a $1.3 million contract with Santa Rosa-based Coastside Concrete and Construction for the fourth phase of the Denman Reach flood control project on the flood-prone stretch of the Petaluma River off Industrial Avenue.

“We are anxious and excited to move forward with this beneficial project,” said Jason Beatty, the city’s deputy public works director. “We have a tight funding deadline with grant funding and we’re ready to complete it.”

The project uses $2.6 million in grants from Sonoma Water, which includes $1 million to purchase a 5.47-acre parcel on Industrial Drive near the auto mall to be used as a flood detention basin and capture excess rain water. It will allow the city to regulate the influx of water from the basin to the Petaluma River, limiting the flow of the river during peak flooding events.

Previous flood control projects upstream have terraced the riverbank to increase water capacity. A planned 1,000-foot walking path around a seasonal wetland that will attract birds and other wildlife is not funded in the contract, but could be built if there is left over funds.

In addition, the county plans to remove roughly 6,000 cubic yards of debris that has accumulated at the base of the Corona Bridge abutments, allowing water to flow easier at a key bottleneck.

The council approved the contract in a 6-1 vote with Councilman Gabe Kearney dissenting after a controversial bid process. Petaluma-based Team Ghilotti, the second lowest bidder, protested the Coastside bid, saying that the builder did not list any subcontractors and wouldn’t be able to perform surveying work in-house.

The city’s legal analysis concluded that Coastside could spend 1/2 of 1% of the contract on subcontracting.

“The process is not any different than the process we have for every contract,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “There’s nothing unusual about this.”

Work is slated to finish by September next year, according to a staff report.

The phase 4 project will likely be the final piece, completing the flood control measures at Denman Reach. The city would not have been able to complete the project without the Sonoma Water grant.

The agency approached the city in 2016 with money from a state Department of Water Resources grant that it was not able to use on other projects in the county. Supervisor Rabbitt directed the funds to the Petaluma River.

(Press Democrat Staff Writer Guy Kovner contributed to this report. Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)