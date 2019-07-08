Woman on out-of-control tractor crashes, seriously injured at Penngrove parade

A woman on a tractor participating in Penngrove’s annual parade Sunday crashed as the event ended, suffering serious injuries, according to a Rancho Adobe fire official.

The crash came not long after another unusual parade mishap, this one involving a horse in the procession, which lost a shoe. The shoe flew into spectators along the route, hitting a girl in the head, said Battalion Chief Mike Weihman. The girl was treated by firefighters.

The tractor crash happened about noon at Woodward Avenue and Main Street, in front of a spectators heading out, Weihman.

“It was right at the end of the parade and everyone was coming back to the staging area,” Weihman said. “Her tractor came out of gear and she had no brakes going down a hill.”

The out‑of‑control tractor had been headed for a large group of spectators when it rolled into a ditch and she was thrown, landing on the pavement. This was the town’s 43rd annual fundraiser parade that happens around the Fourth of July. Rancho Adobe firefighters were in the parade and the Penngrove fire house is just a few blocks from the crash. Firefighters were there just after it happened, the battalion chief said.

The woman was given medical aid then taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP is investigating.